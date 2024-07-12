Confusion persists over digital news content in proposed broadcasting bill

New Delhi: The government’s latest, and till now the most comprehensive, round of talks with the industry on the proposed new regulation of broadcasting services was unable to reach clarity on whether individuals posting news content on social media will be subjected to obligations that apply to broadcasters and streaming platforms, and if commercial and professional activity online included influencers who did not post news content. Image for representation.(Digpu)

Significantly, I&B secretary Sanjay Jaju, who chaired the meeting, instructed senior MIB officials to share the latest version of the Bill with the stakeholders and told the stakeholders to share their comments within three weeks by July 31. Since the bill was released for public consultation on November 10, 2023, the ministry has not shared an updated draft with stakeholders or the public.

The MIB officials told the stakeholders that the definitions have been revised in the new draft and will provide greater clarity over what is news and current affairs content. Concerns were raised by a Spotify executive on how music streaming platforms will be regulated by the BSRB.

The MIB also shot down demands from DTH operators to treat streaming platforms at par with broadcasters.

In the last 45 days, this is the fourth meeting that the MIB convened on the BSRB. The first meeting, chaired by the secretary, was held on May 29 and was attended by participants from broadcasting companies, streaming platforms and industry associations. The June 14 meeting was chaired by joint secretary (broadcasting) Sanjiv Shankar and was attended by streaming platforms. It was also supposed to be attended by social media companies but only a representative from Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp) attended the meeting in person. Google and Meta later met MIB officials on June 18.

The meeting on July 9 saw the highest attendance with everybody from streaming platforms and broadcasters (Netflix, Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Cinemas/Viacom, Zee, etc.), social media companies (Google/YouTube, Meta, Snap), audio streaming services (Spotify), DTH operators (Airtel, Tata Play), industry associations (IAMAI, FICCI, All India Digital Cable Federation, News Broadcasters Association), and private consultancy (Koan Advisory).

No clarity on who is covered and who is not

According to clause 20 of the draft that was released for public consultation on November 10, 2024, “any person who broadcasts news and current affairs programs through an online paper, news portal, website, social media intermediary, or other similar medium but excluding publishers of newspapers and replica e-papers of such newspapers, as part of a systematic business, professional, or commercial activity shall adhere to the Programme Code and Advertisement code referred to in Section 19”.

HT had reported in November that Clause 20, taken with the definitions of “programme” and “news and current affairs programmes”, means that independent journalists who have their own YouTube channels and Instagram accounts, where they post news content as a professional activity, will attract the same obligations as that of an OTT broadcaster. The definition of “news and current affairs programmes” also include analysis. Citizen journalists could be covered if they post news content as “a systematic business, professional or commercial activity”. Even a news website which has a fair mix of textual and audio-visual content, would attract obligations as an OTT broadcaster. Newsletters dealing analysing news events can also be covered.

In the June 14 meeting, there was discussion that all “professionally curated content” would be covered by the BSRB. In the July 9 meeting, the discussion revolved around “user generated curated content”. Different permutations of these two terms were used by the people HT spoke to.

While half the people HT spoke to said that these two terms were used within the specific context of news and current affairs content, the other half was not sure and said that it was not clear if influencers and content creators --- who post content on social media as both a professional and commercial activity --- would also be included.

Both in the June 14 and the July 9 meeting, stakeholders asked for the definitions of this term. In the June 14 meeting, questions were raised about whether “professional curation” only meant content for which the user was paid. Questions were also raised about whether it would be determined by the number of followers, or clicks, or impressions. Concerns were raised if social media users, who are deemed as “professionals”, would need to register with a self-regulatory body.

In the Tuesday meeting, Shankar said that the MIB would rely on the jurisprudence establishing the definition of “professional”.

On July 9, both Snap and Meta executives told MIB that it is very difficult to distinguish between news and non-news content on social media and the current draft meant that all content on social media could arguably be news. Jaju, however, said that there is a clear distinction between news and non-news.

A Meta executive said that while the difference may be clear to the ministry, there is confusion about such content on social media. This executive asked how the MIB would distinguish between news and non-news content. This person asked how MIB would treat content that is created by someone using an AI tool and looks professionally created. Would the use of an AI tool itself be considered a professional act, this person asked in the meeting.

There was also a short discussion about when a user who posted newsy content on social media could attract the obligations of an OTT broadcaster. At least one MIB official clarified in the meeting that a following of 5 to 15 followers did not matter but those with wide reach would be considered. HT could not ascertain what could constitute “wide reach”.

The Google/YouTube executive, in the meeting, said that laws already exist for internet-based content and the BSRB acts as a parallel law.

At least one stakeholder said that while the BSRB does not intend to include social media companies within its ambit, by including news and current affairs content, social media platforms were inevitably included.

Jaju said that the aim of the BSRB was to bring all news content under one law under MIB’s regulation. He said in the meeting that no new obligations were being cast upon the stakeholders; all news content was just explicitly being brought under the MIB. He explained that all curated content (as hosted on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc.) and digital news publisherse would be under MIB and BSRB. All user generated content on social media will be under MeitY and IT Act, until and unless it deals with news and current affairs. It will then fall in MIB’s domain.

To be sure, under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, all user generated content is dealt with by MeitY in Part II of the Rules, while all streaming platforms, digital news publishers, and news and current affairs content on social media is dealt with by the MIB under Part III. Despite that, even under the IT Rules, MIB has issued blocking orders against non-journalists while MeitY has issued Section 69A blocking orders against news content posted by individuals.

In an email sent to stakeholders on June 3, the MIB had addressed the concerns raised in the May 29 meeting and written that the new draft includes the terms “publisher of new and current affairs content” and “publisher of online curated content” in addition to “operator of OTT broadcasting services” and “digital news broadcaster” because the industry, in the May 29 meeting, had said that already popular terms should be used in the BSRB.

Spotify spots issues with the Bill

In the meeting, the representative from Spotify raised three main issues with the BSRB that affected a music streaming platform such as Spotify

First, the representative said that Spotify licences entire music libraries from music producers such as T-Series and Saregama. Was the platform required to set up a content evaluation committee (CEC) to scan and pre-certify all the content and pre-existing libraries?

Second, a lot of music on the platform is in non-Indian languages. The representative asked if Spotify is expected to scan, say, Hungarian music for streaming in India.

To both these points, Jaju said that intermediaries are excluded from the scope of the BSRB. In case of licensed music, Spotify becomes a publisher of online curated content and is thus responsible for the content they licence and curate from music producers, like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video are for their libraries. That is the case under part III of the IT Rules too so a new obligation has not been created, Jaju said in the meeting.

On the example of Hungarian music, Jaju said that if the Hungarian music is flagged by a listener in India or includes anything that may threaten the national security of India, or violate the other grounds for blocking content under Section 69A of the IT Act, the Indian government could hold Spotify responsible.

If there is any issue with the content, it will either be dealt with under the BSRB (if it is licenced content or news and current affairs content, including that put up by individual users) or under IT Rules (if it is user generated content, as on social media), Jaju said in the meeting.

Third, the Spotify representative said that a lot of podcasts on Spotify are created by users and not licensed by Spotify. The representative said that safe harbour protection, as valid for all intermediaries, should continue to apply for such content.

In response, an MIB official said that if podcasts are licensed, Spotify will be responsible. In case of user generated podcasts, the same logic as with YouTube applies, this official said in the meeting.

To be sure, if the podcasts are news and current affairs podcasts, they are covered under Clause 20 of the Bill.

MIB says no to treating streaming platforms at par with broadcasters

In the initial presentation made by Shankar to the stakeholders, he assured them that the new draft would differentiate between the programme code for broadcasters such as Sony, Star and Zee, and for online streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. At least one MIB official said in the meeting that the existing Code of Ethics, prescribed via IT Rules, 2021, would continue to govern the streaming platforms.

In the June 3 email, the MIB had addressed this concern and written that when the BSRB becomes an act, the Digital Media Ethics Code under IT Rules “shall be deemed to be prescribed under the Act”. “Further, once the fresh rules are made under the BSR Act, it will replace the Ethics Code and in no circumstances simultaneously application of different rules will take place,” the email said.

A top official from Airtel, in the July 9 meeting, said that this could lead to regulatory arbitrage between broadcasters and streaming platforms, and the two should be treated at par with each other. This would result in streaming platforms becoming licenced entities, and being fully regulated by TRAI, including on issues related to subscription rates.

Jaju shot down this demand. He said that just like a potato can be made into different products that are priced differently, same is the case with content.

In the June 3 email, the MIB had written, “The proposed bill is sensitive towards the inherent difference between the linear broadcasting and on-demand broadcasting and it only provides enabling provision for Central Government to prescribe rules. These rules shall be framed only after consultation with the stakeholders.”

At least one stakeholder in the July 9 meeting said that if the aim is to differentiate between streaming platforms and broadcasters, OTT platforms should be decoupled from the definition of broadcasting and broadcasters. The confusion around the definition is leading to a lot of unintended, second order impact, this person said in the meeting.

In the June 3 email, the MIB had written, “The definition of Broadcasting now includes word ‘textual’ to cover the textual content like scrolls etc. Further, the phrase ‘one to many’ has been removed from the definition.”

In response to some of the concerns raised by executives from Airtel and Tata Play, the secretary reminded them to not mix TRAI’s National Broadcasting Policy (which is under consultation) and the BSRB.

In the June 14 meeting, concerns were also raised about the overlap in the definition of “telecommunication” under the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and “broadcasting” under BSRB.