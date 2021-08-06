Confusion reigns in Kerala over revised Covid norms

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the Kerala government announced its revised Covid-19 regulations making vaccination and RT-PCR negative test reports mandatory for shoppers and employees to access shops and markets, confusion prevailed across the state on Thursday, when it reported another high caseload.

On Thursday, 163,376 samples were tested for Covid-19, of which 20,040 turned out to be positive with a test positivity rate of 13.49%. The active cases rose to 177,924. Kerala also reported 117 new deaths, taking the toll to 17,328, according to the state health department bulletin.

In the last 24 hours, the overall Covid-19 cases reported in the country stood at 42,982, which effectively means the state’s share was more than 50%, health ministry statistics show. Besides, the state also accounted for slightly over the fifth of 533 deaths reported across the country on Thursday.

As cases continue to surge, the state government announced a fresh set of pandemic control guidelines on Wednesday, much to the dislike of the trader community, which said the new norms will invite more troubles rather than solving their woes. Confusion reigned supreme at many places on Thursday and agitated traders asked the government to provide enough vaccine before enforcing such rules.

“In the guise of minimising our trouble, the government perked up our difficulties,” said MK Chandran, a trader in Chala market in Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the new guidelines, only persons who have taken at least one dose of vaccine before two weeks, or who are in possession of RT-PCR negative certificate taken 72 hours before or who are in possession of Covid-19 positive results more than a month old, will be allowed inside shops, banks and other establishments. This is applicable to both workers as well as visitors. Many banks reported thin attendance on Thursday.

The Congress-led Opposition staged a walkout from the legislative assembly on Thursday, saying health minister Veena George’s announcement in the assembly and the chief secretary’s order on new regulations were contradictory.

Leader of opposition VD Satheesan said the minister’s announcement in the assembly on Wednesday neither mentioned about mandatory vaccine nor RT-test certificate.

“The government’s move to make these certificates mandatory to enter shops will add to the woes of the trading community and it will give more space to law-enforcement agencies to trouble them,” he said.

Questioning the merit of the new guidelines seeking vaccination certificates, Satheesan pointed out that only 42.12% of the state’s population has received vaccine. He said the police were on a “fine spree” and new regulations will lead to a “fine raj”.

However, the minister insisted that everyone will have to follow new restrictions in the light of rising cases in the state.

Rejecting the charges of the opposition, George said, “We need strict measures. What the government has announced was accepted norms in virus-hit areas. There is no difference between what I read in the House and later came as an order.”

Later, opposition members stormed out of the assembly saying her explanations were not satisfactory.

After many flaws were detected in home isolation, the government has also decided to strengthen grassroots Asha and health workers to enforce quarantine strictly. The central team that visited the state also expressed reservations over the lax home quarantine.

The latest genome study conducted by the Institute of Genomic and Integrative Biology (IGIB) Delhi has shown highly infectious Delta variant playing havoc in the state.