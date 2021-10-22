PM Modi shares ‘half-baked ’ information: Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh

The Congress on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for devaluing the hard work of India’s scientific community and researchers and sharing “half-baked” information in his speech on the billionth Covid-19 shot administered in the country on Thursday.

“Modi has shared incorrect and misleading data. He has not recognised the hard work our scientific community and our researchers have put in,’ said Congress spokesman Gourav Vallabh. He added Modi ignored their research by saying this was the first time India has made a vaccine. Vallabh said Rajiv Gandhi started vaccination drives against six diseases or the universal immunisation programme when he was the Prime Minister in 1985. He added Gandhi also launched the Leprosy Eradication Programme without fanfare, unlike Modi.

Vallabh’s comments came after Modi, in a televised address to the nation on Friday, said India has given a befitting reply to those who questioned the country’s ability to vaccinate its population and face the challenge of the pandemic by achieving the target of administering one billion Covid-19 vaccine doses.

The billionth shot was administered on Thursday exactly nine months and five days after the country’s Covid-19 immunisation programme kicked off on January 16. Only China has been able to administer more doses.

Vallabh said Modi has been comparing India to nations with smaller populations. “China administered 216 crore vaccines and inoculated 80% of its population with both doses. But India on the other hand has doubly vaccinated only 21% of the population.” He asked the government to apologise to the families of those who lost their lives during the second wave of the pandemic this summer. “Deaths in the second wave took place due to poor governance and inefficiency.”