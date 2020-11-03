Cong complains to EC after history sheeter enters polling booth in Haryana’s Baroda

india

Updated: Nov 03, 2020, 14:08 IST

The Congress on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against a history sheeter who allegedly entered a polling booth at Madina village during the bypoll in the Baroda constituency of Sonepat district.

In his complaint, Mukesh Kumar, election agent of Congress candidate Indu Raj Narwal, said Ramesh Lohar was trying to influence voters by visiting booth number 176 at Madina Village.

“He is not a voter nor an authorised person. The BJP is trying to capture the booth. We have filed a complaint with he Election Commission of India to register an FIR against him,” he said.

Indu Raj Narwal said that Lohar has beenmtaking rounds of various booth in the constituency accompanied by former Haryana minister Manish Grover.

“ Both of them are unauthorised persons and they cannot enter the polling booths. We will file a complaint against Grover too with the Election Commission,” he said.

Last week, Lohar accompanied BJP candidate Yogeshwar Dutt during campaigning at Mirzapur Kheri village, nearly 15 km from Gohana.

Lohar was with Dutt, wrestler-turned BJP leader Babita Phogat and six others in an open jeep while canvassing.

Dutt had said he had no idea when Lohar boarded his jeep and denied any links with him. “This can be a conspiracy of the Congress to send that man to board my open jeep to tarnish my image,” he had said.

In 2019, Lohar and Haryana’s former minister of state for cooperatives Manish Grover were booked by the Shivaji Nagar police station in Rohtak for alleged booth capturing at a polling station during the general elections. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad had also written a letter to the chief election commissioner seeking appropriate action against the duo for allegedly intimidating voters in Rohtak.

The police had seized 15 rounds of .32 calibre ammunition, sticks and registration number plates of vehicles from Lohar’s SUV during checking outside the booth after which he was arrested.