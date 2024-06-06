Cong crosses 100 mark in Lok Sabha with support from independent

An independent MP-elect from Maharashtra met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday and extended support to eh grand old party.



Vishal Patil, who is a Congress leader, had contested from Sangli as an independent after the seat went to Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance partner Shiv Sena (UBT) under the seat sharing arrangement for the Lok Sabha elections.



Uddhav Thackeray refused to leave the seat for Congress. Patil won the seat as an independent by defeating his nearest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Sanjay (Kaka) Patil by 1,00,053 votes. Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Chandrahar Patil got 60,860 votes.



Congress president Kharge posted on X,"People of Maharashtra defeated the politics of treachery, arrogance and division. It is a fitting tribute to our inspiring stalwarts like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Babasaheb Dr Ambedkar who fought for social justice, equality and freedom. Welcoming the support of elected MP from Sangli, Shri Vishal Patil ( @patilvishalvp ) to the Congress party. Long live the Constitution!"



The support from Patil is a significant boost for Congress, which won 99 seats in the Lok Sabha. It has improved its tally from 52 in the previous election.



The grand old party and its allies won 30 out of 48 seats in Maharashtra. On the other hand, the BJP-NCP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti alliance could manage just 17 seats.



On Wednesday, the members of INDIA bloc met in the national capital to discuss the outcome of the Lok Sabha election results.



“The constituents of the INDIA bloc thank the people of India for the overwhelming support received by our alliance. The people's mandate has given a befitting reply to the BJP and their politics of hate and corruption,” Kharge said after the meeting.



“This is a mandate in defence of the Constitution of India and against price rise, unemployment and crony capitalism and also to save democracy. The INDIA bloc will continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by Modi,” he added.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with independent MP Vishal Patil (left).(X/Mallikarjun Kharge)