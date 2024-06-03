Before poll results, Sena (UBT)-Cong squabble over Sangli LS seat

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress have once again locked horns over the Sangli Lok Sabha seat. Without naming the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said that his party would not keep quiet about what had happened in Sangli during the elections. HT Image

Raut was referring to the aftermath of the Sangli seat conflict between the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) during seat-sharing talks. The Congress was keen on contesting from Sangli, since the constituency is its traditional stronghold and the Thackeray faction has no base there. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, however, unilaterally declared the candidature of Chandrahar Patil. There was a sharp reaction from local Congress leaders, and ultimately Congress leader Vishal Patil fought the election as an independent.

After Patil was projected as a possible winner in some exit polls, Raut on Sunday expressed his anger at the “politics” in Sangli without naming the Congress and its leaders. He also blamed them for the likely defeat of the Sena (UBT) candidate. “We know what happened in Sangli. We are not in politics to play marbles,” he said colloquially. Raut’s statement was seen as a warning to the Congress that there would be consequences if the Sena (UBT) candidate lost, and also indicated a dispute brewing within the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Raut’s statement has sparked a controversy in the MVA before the Lok Sabha results. Maharashtra state Congress president Nana Patole responded aggressively, saying. “No one is here to play marbles. They might be doing 100 percent politics. We are here for politics too, but Congress does 80 percent social work and 20 percent politics.” Patole added that he would not comment on Sanjay Raut.

Raut ridicules exit polls results

Sanjay Raut ridiculed the exit poll predictions that the BJP and NDA would sweep the country and Maharashtra. “The exit poll results are not true,” he said. “The BJP and PM Narendra Modi will not be in power after June 4. In Maharashtra, the MVA will win 30 to 35 seats.”