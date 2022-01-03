Cong wants PM’s apology amid uproar over Satya Pal Malik’s 'arrogant' remark

The Congress on Monday demanded an apology from Prime Minister Nariendra Modi amid an uproar over Meghalaya governor Satyapal Malik’ statement that Modi showed arrogance when he met him recently over the farmers' issue.

“The real face of the PM – the anti-farmer and insensitive face – and the face of Bharatiya Janata Party government which actually truly works for crony capitalist friends and to the peril and prejudice of India's 62 crore farmers and farm labourers now stand exposed,” said Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala during a media briefing.

Surjewala asked the central government to sack and register an FIR against Malik if he was lying. “If not, then PM Modi and Amit Shah must come forward and apologise. Otherwise, they (farmers) will never pardon you. Nor the souls of 700 farmers who sacrificed their lives,” he added.

Malik triggered a massive row after reports of his statement at an event on Sunday. Malik, who has been critical of the Centre's handling of the farm agitation over the now-repealed three laws, said: “When I went to meet the Prime Minister to discuss the farmer issue, I ended up fighting with him within five minutes. He was very arrogant. When I told him that 500 of our own (farmers) had died… he said, ‘Did they die for me?’ I told him yes, since you are the king. I ended up having an argument with him.”

Asked by HT, Malik said: “I did not say the PM was arrogant, he was just adamant about his position.”

The Meghalaya governor also stressed that the home minister did not speak ill of the prime minister and told him that people are telling Modi different things so he must meet and give him the right picture.

At the press briefing on Monday, Surjewala also accused the Modi-led government of compromising national security and the country’s territorial integrity.