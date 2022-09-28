Congress directionless, Rahul Gandhi wiped out party: Harsh Mahajan after joining BJP

Harsh Mahajan, the former Himachal Pradesh Congress working president who jumped ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, said the Congress had become directionless, while accusing Rahul Gandhi of completely wiping out the grand old party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking to reporters after joining the BJP, Mahajan, a former minister in the Himachal Pradesh government, said, “The Congress is directionless. Neither there is a leader with experience nor any vision in Himachal Pradesh. The party's manifestos are full of lies. What is left of the Congress on a national level?”

Also Read| Senior Congress leader from Himachal Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

Hitting out at Gandhi, Mahajan said the Wayanad MP has eliminated the party, while throwing light on the ongoing crisis in the grand old party's Rajasthan unit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a separate statement issued during the day, Mahajan said the Congress' Himachal Pradesh unit was “carried single-handedly” by the late Raja Virbhadra Singh. “Upon his demise, the party has been reduced to shambles, with neither leadership nor credibility. There is no cadre, infighting is at an all-time high, and groupism is the order of the day. The youth is demoralized and disillusioned, with no direction at State, District or Constituency levels,” Mahajan added.

He joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Piyush Goyal and party national general secretary, Vinod Tawde.

After joining the saffron party, he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for providing a "strong government".

Mahajan was associated with the Congress for more than 40 years. His resignation came months ahead of the assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Congress, which has faced resignations by prominent leaders in recent times, is currently engulfed in turmoil in the Rajasthan unit after chief minister Ashok Gehlot emerged as a front runner for the Congress national presidential elections next month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON