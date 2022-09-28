Home / India News / Senior Congress leader from Himachal Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

Senior Congress leader from Himachal Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

Published on Sep 28, 2022 01:12 PM IST

Harsh Mahajan hit at the Congress after joining the saffron party in the presence of union minister Piyush Goyal and national general secretary, Vinod Tawde

Mahajan becomes the latest in the list of leaders switching trades and joining BJP. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Congress leader from Himachal Pradesh Harsh Mahajan joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

He is the working president of the state unit of the party and joined in the presence of union minister Piyush Goyal and national general secretary, Vinod Tawde.

Speaking on the occasion, Goyal said, “Mahajan has served in various capacities in the Congress for over 45 years, he has had a clean image, been with the Youth congress and was later the chief whip in the assembly. He has contributed to the development of HP.”

Also Read:Amarinder Singh joins BJP, says committed to serving India

“He decided to leave the Congress because he’s inspired to join in the development works led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He wants to join the BJP to work for the people of HP. And HP, like Uttarakhand is set to make history, the BJP is all set to return to power there,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahajan hit out at the Congress.

“The Congress is now directionless in the state, there is no leader, no vision and no workers at the grassroots. There is only family fiefdom. There is a section that is indulging in the sale of tickets. Being at the helm of affairs, I could see what’s happening,” he said.

Wednesday, September 28, 2022
