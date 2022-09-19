Amarinder Singh joins BJP, says committed to serving India

Former chief minister of Punjab and Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in the presence of Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Kiren Rijiju.

Singh, who floated a party after leaving the Congress, had contested the assembly elections as an ally of the BJP. He also merged his party with the BJP on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said he was concerned about the state of security in Punjab and felt the need to join hands with a party that is concerned about national interests. “Punjab is a border state, and I have seen our relations with Pakistan deteriorating,” the former chief minister said.

“Drones are coming into our territory now to create complete chaos in Punjab. China is also not far from us. It’s our duty to protect our state and the country.”

Union minister Tomar said Singh shared the BJP’s concerns on national security. “He has always kept the nation above all else,” Tomar said.

Former deputy speaker of Punjab assembly, Ajaib Singh Bhatti, also joined the BJP with Singh’s son Raninder Singh and daughter Jai Inder Kaur.

Speaking to the media about his decision to merge his outfit with the BJP, Singh said, “Now is the time to do something for the country. We have seen the Congress. Now it is time to go to the party that has been doing so much for the country and its security.”

He said his party and the BJP shared ideologies and concerns about the threat Punjab faces from across the border. “We are hemmed in by two borders, two hostile nations, and it is our duty to protect our country, our home state,” Singh said. “If we don’t do it, then we are not doing our duty towards the nation.”

He also lashed out at former Congress colleague and former defence minister A K Antony for not investing in the purchase of weapons by the armed forces.”Weaponry is coming in and that is necessary for us if we have to secure our nation,” he said.

The former chief minister said being at the helm of affairs, he has seen ties between India and Pakistan deteriorate, and following the three wars in 1961, 1965, and 1971, the animosity has only grown.

On the issue of internal security, he said he’s been flagging the issue of drones being flown from across the border and has apprised the Prime Minister and home minister about the issue. Drones were being used to ferry weapons, narcotics, and counterfeit currency, he alleged.

Earlier in the day, Singh met BJP president J P Nadda and is expected to soon meet home minister Amit Shah.

Punjab is a state that needs to be handled with care, Rijiju said. “I would like to offer a hearty welcome to Amarinder Singh ji. We all are extremely excited. This is an important milestone in India’s political history,” he added.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda said Singh has taken a wrong decision to join the BJP.

“I believe this is a wrong decision taken by Captain Amarinder Singh. Right after the farmers’ protest (against the now-withdrawn agricultural laws), his decision of joining the BJP will not be appreciated by the people,” he said before the former chief minister joined the BJP.