Cong finds 5 reasons why Bhajan Lal, Mohan Yadav, Vishnu are new CMs: ‘End for regional satraps’

As the names of the new chief ministers of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh – Bhajan Lal Sharma, Vishu Deo Sai and Mohan Yadav – have created a ripple as all of them are fresh faces with strong RSS-ABVP backgrounds, the Congress on Wednesday said there are a few reasons why these fresh faces have been chosen. Congress MP Manickam Tagore said it is BJP's internal matter but the choices reflect that there is no democracy inside the party. "These choices are completely unexpected because they feel that only Modi and Amit Shah's choices matter. The choice of the people, the MLAs does not matter. This is the peak of Amit Shah and Modi," the Congress MP said.

Bhajan Lal Sharma was picked as the Rajasthan CM while names of Vasundhara Raje, Diya Kumari, Gajendra Singh Sekhawat, Mahant Balaknath were doing the rounds. Mohan Yadav was chosen over incumbent Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who led the party to win the election. Vishnu Deo Sai was named as Chattisgarh CM while former CM Raman Singh has been given the Speaker post.

Party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate posted a 5-point takeaway from the BJP's CM picks. The reality behind the CM selection marks the end of the BJP's regional satraps; anyone who can pose a challenge to PM Modi will be dealt with; the decision of elected MLAs do not matter; these chief ministers will work like puppets like what happened in Gujarat, Assam; democracy has completely ended in the BJP, Shrinate wrote. "Well, the one who pushed people like Advani, Joshi, Sinha, Shourie to the Marg Darshak Mandal - what a big thing is this for him?" the post read.

'Akkad, Bakkad Bambe Bo': Cong leader shares Vasundhara Raje's video

Congress leader Srinivas BV shared a video of Vasundhara Raje and defence minister Rajnath Singh's interaction moments before Bhajan Lal Sharma's name was announced as the new Rajasthan chief minister. In the video, Vasundhara Raje, former CM and who was one of the frontrunners for the post this time, was seen opening a chit and talking to Rajnath Singh. Some reports claimed the chit might have the name of Bhajan Lal Sharma and Vasundhara Raje was shocked to see that. After the new CM's name was announced, Rajnath Singh who was one of the observers to pick Rajasthan CM said Vasundhara Raje had proposed the name of Bhajan Lal.

Congress political analyst's X post viral

As Congress has questioned the BJP's CM picks, political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla who appears on television debates from the Congress made a thought-provoking post on X. Tehseen asked whether the Congress was actually taking the side of Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Madhya Pradesh whom the Congress accused of Vyapam scam, and whether the Congress wanted Vasundhara Raje as Rajasthan chief minister.

