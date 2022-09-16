Congress gives geography lesson after Pema Khandu's ‘Rahul Gandhi doesn’t know' jibe

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu who was in New Delhi on Thursday dismissed Rahul Gandhi's claims of Chinese incursion and said Rahul Gandhi does not have much knowledge about the northeast. To this, the Congress gave a sharp reply that Pema Khandu thinks Ladakh is in the northeast of India. Congress MP Jairam Ramesh called Pema Khandu a 'worthy chela of MA in Entire Political Science', and another product of 'great BJP washing machine'.

A worthy chela of MA in Entire Political Science. Another product of Great BJP Washing Machine https://t.co/6rF36dnyV6 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) September 15, 2022

Pema Khandu said there has been no Chinese intrusion in Arunachal Pradesh. The activities reported were all in the Chinese territory. "Saw on social media that Chinese entered (Indian side) and are constructing again. As per the report which I received, they didn't. All activities are in their own territory. The opposition's claims are wrong. I say confidently there's no Chinese intrusion in Arunachal," he said.

Rahul Gandhi who is on his 150-day Bharat Jodo Yatra has been raising the border issue. On Wednesday, he again tweeted that China has refused to accept India's demand of restoring the status quo of April 2020. "PM has given 1,000 sq kms of territory to China without a fight. Can GOI explain how this territory will be retrieved?" Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

"Rahul Gandhi doesn't have much knowledge of the northeast, let alone Arunachal. He raises such issues about the northeast on which he doesn't have in-depth knowledge," Khandu said to ANI.

The BJP-Congress war of words has been intensified after the Congress started the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Amid the yatra, eight MLAs in Goa switched side to the BJP. Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said BJP's washing machine gets people rid of the criminal cases against them. Pema Khandu was also a Congressman who left the party in 2016.

