Cong launches second leg of yatra in north, south regions

Bengaluru: The Congress launched its second phase of bus yatra as part of its campaign ahead of the election on Friday. Shivakumar launched a yatra from Kurudumale near Mulbagal city in Kolar, while Siddaramaiah started yatra from Basavakalyan in north Karnataka.

“Prajadhwani Yatra started after paying floral tributes to the portrait of Jagajyoti Basaveshwara at Anubhava Mandapam at Basava Kalyana in Bidar district, after receiving the blessings of Sri Basavalinga Pattadevar Swamiji. My ideal is Basavadi Sharan’s philosophy of ‘doing what you say’. My 5 years of administration is proof of this,” tweeted the Leader of the Opposition.

The party announced on Friday that it will comfortably win 136 seats in upcoming assembly elections in the state. Speaking to reporters, KPCC president Shivakumar said: “BJP government is not going to be there after 50 days. The Congress government is coming to power in the state after 50 days. We have conducted surveys in all constituencies twice or thrice. The people’s response is wholesome. We will comfortably win 136 seats.”

He further added that the meeting to finalize the candidates’ list for assembly elections was conducted smoothly without any objections or dissatisfaction among leaders. In what is being seen as an indication that most of the sitting Congress MLAs may get the ticket to contest the upcoming assembly polls.

“By and large all of them have done a good job. All our MLAs have worked. Despite being in opposition and non-cooperation from the BJP government, all of them have worked being amidst the people,” Shivakumar said in response to a question about whether tickets are certain for all sitting MLAs. The Congress currently has 69 MLAs in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

“Party from Delhi had commissioned a survey, we (state unit) too have got a survey done, keeping all that in mind, we will send a list to the central election committee and screening committee, they will finalise. We will announce the list as soon as possible,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday claimed that the letter sent to Congress’ high command in his name was fake. The purported letter, written in Kannada, was addressed to All India Congress Committee’s (AICC) chairperson Sonia Gandhi giving a heads-up about a possible rebellion within the party ranks due to differences over tickets.

“The letter has been leaked with the intention of creating confusion among the workers of our party which is on the way to victory in the next election,” the veteran Congress leader tweeted in Kannada sharing the purported letter.

Siddaramaiah further claimed that the letter was issued with the objective to destroy his relationship with KPCC president and informed him that he will file a complaint with the police.

“Some miscreants did this with the malicious intention of spoiling the relationship between me and the KPCC president. I wish to clarify that I have nothing to do with this letter,” he reiterated.

Speculations of Siddaramaiah joining the BJP were high after he opted himself out of the Bharat Jodo Yatra finale in Srinagar. Reports of rift between the former CM and Congress’ Karnataka chief DK Shivakumar were doing the rounds over ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly polls.

However, the Congress leader earlier clarified that he would not join the BJP even if he is given the position of the national president or Prime Minister. “Not even my dead body will go to the BJP,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)