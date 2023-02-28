Cong leader expresses dismay over goodbye to khadi, abstinence

New Delhi It is a change that may have been prompted with an eye on keeping up with the times, but the removal of requirements of abstaining from liquor and always wearing khadi from the Congress’s constitution has not gone down well with former Kerala PCC chief VM Sudheeran , who has written to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, party leader Rahul Gandhi, and general secretary KC Venugopal, protesting the amendment.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The change was made at the party’s recent plenary at Raipur.

The altered constitution says the party will only induct members who “abstain from use of psychotropic substances, prohibited drugs and intoxicants”. In the earlier version of the party constitution, article 5 said, “he/she is a habitual weaver of certified khadi and abstains from alcoholic drinks and intoxicant drugs.”

“I would like to point out that abstinence from alcohol and the khadi movement were part of the freedom struggle, and for decades, a slogan and proud identity of the great Indian National Congress. By amending the clause, our party, in a way, is disowning the freedom movement and Gandhian values,” Sudheeran argued.

“It has to be seriously noted that this amendment has been adopted at a time when alcohol and substance use has emerged as a major health and social problem in the country… ; the decision of the Raipur plenary will no doubt have far-reaching consequences and definitely encourage promotion and sale of liquor in the country,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A Congress leader pointed out that ban on intoxicants has been specifically mentioned in the amended constitution. “As far as weaving khadi is concerned, it will remain a key identity of any Congress member but we also have made changes keeping in mind that the times have changed.”

The amended constitution saysthose wishing to be inducted into the party should have participated in “tasks & projects for creation of public assets for the society, including “shramdaan” (voluntary public service), blood donation camps, particularly for the deprived and poor sections “and also conduct themselves “in a manner to serve the cause of social justice, equality and harmony”.

They also have to declare that they have “not violated the land ceiling laws nor has been convicted for an offence involving a heinous crime or moral turpitude” and can’t publicly criticise the accepted policies and programmes of the party.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}