Congress amends its constitution, issues set of guidelines for new members

New Delhi: The Congress party on Saturday made amendments to its constitution, asking new members of the party to give an undertaking that they “abstain from use of psychotropic substances, prohibited drugs and intoxicants”, people familiar with the development said. Congress leader and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel greets party leader Rahul Gandhi during the 85th Plenary Session of the Indian National Congress, in Raipur on Saturday. (PTI)

According to the amendments, new members will have to participate in “tasks and projects for creation of public assets for the society, including shramdaan (labour donation) and blood donation camps, particularly for the deprived and poor sections”, and conduct themselves in a “manner to serve the cause of social justice, equality and harmony”, a party functionary said.

The new Congress members will also have to give an undertaking that they have “not violated the land ceiling laws” or were “convicted for an offence involving a heinous crime or moral turpitude.” Besides, they “can’t publicly criticise the accepted policies and programmes of the party,” the functionary said.

At the 85th plenary, the Congress also decided to expand its elected AICC members from 1,240 to 1,653 and CWC’s strength will be increased to 35 to accommodate the quota for SC, ST, OBCs, women and youth, besides slots for former party chiefs and former PM. The party will make its membership entirely digital, replacing hand-written forms, with effect from January 1, 2025. To make party more progressive, the membership forms will also have a category for transgenders.