Congress leaders Kirti Azad, Ashok Tanwar join Trinamool Congress
Kirti Azad is the third Congress leader to join the Trinamool Congress recently.
Published on Nov 23, 2021 06:09 PM IST
In a phillip to the Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leaders Kirti Azad and Ashok Tanwar on Tuesday joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party in New Delhi.
The development comes amid the West Bengal chief minister's visit to the national capital ahead of Parliament's Winter Session on November 29.