Home / India News / Congress leaders Kirti Azad, Ashok Tanwar join Trinamool Congress
india news

Congress leaders Kirti Azad, Ashok Tanwar join Trinamool Congress

Kirti Azad is the third Congress leader to join the Trinamool Congress recently.
Cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad gestures after joining the Trinamool Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday.&nbsp;(Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
Cricketer-turned-politician Kirti Azad gestures after joining the Trinamool Congress in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
Published on Nov 23, 2021 06:09 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

In a phillip to the Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2024  Lok Sabha elections, Congress leaders Kirti Azad and Ashok Tanwar on Tuesday joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party in New Delhi.

The development comes amid the West Bengal chief minister's visit to the national capital ahead of Parliament's Winter Session on November 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
trinamool kirti azad mamata banerjee + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 23, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out