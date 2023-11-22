Cong manifesto for Raj makes promises to farmers, women

The Congress on Tuesday released its manifesto for the upcoming assembly polls in Rajasthan, promising a law guaranteeing the minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, an expansion of reservation for marginalised castes in line with the findings of a caste survey, and security guards in every village and ward to ensure women’s safety

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and party leaders releases the party's manifesto for the State Assembly elections, in Jaipur.(PTI)

The manifesto pledged that if the Congress comes back to power, it will create one million employment opportunities, including 400,000 government jobs, and build a new scheme to recruit people at the panchayat level to ease employment access.

The party also promised to conduct the caste survey that was announced by chief minister Ashok Gehlot and notified by the state social justice and empowerment department on October 8, and an expansion of the upper limit of free medical treatment limit under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme from ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh.

“Our government has delivered 96% of the promises made in the 2018 manifesto. Our 2023 manifesto is also a road map towards Mission 2030 and making Rajasthan one of the top states, for which social security has been our priority in both the manifesto and the seven guarantees,” Gehlot said after launching the document.

The party earlier announced seven guarantees for the state — ₹10,000 annual allowance to the woman head of the family, a law for the old pension scheme, expansion of the subsidised cylinder scheme to over 10 million families, purchasing cow dung at ₹2 per kg, ₹15 lakh insurance per household for damages due to natural disaster, free laptops for the fresh college-goers, and English medium school-education for all students.

The Congress manifesto on Tuesday committed to enact a Minimum Support Price Guarantee Act on the lines of the recommendations of MS Swaminathan’s National Commission on Farmers (NCF) in 2004. On November 19, HT had reported that the party may propose a law that will penalise anyone who doesn’t purchase agricultural produce at MSP, ensuring fair returns to the farmers.

The party also announced an interest-free agricultural loan facility of up to ₹2 lakh to all farmers from cooperative banks, expansion of 12 agricultural missions outlined under the state agriculture budget, and a detailed Plan for the staggered implementation of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP).

Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised subsidised LPG cylinders at ₹450 to each Ujjwala scheme beneficiary, the Congress committed to further reduce the cost of gas cylinders to ₹400, in addition to its earlier promise of providing every household under the National Food Security Act and those below the poverty line with LPG cylinders at ₹500.

“The Congress never lies about its promises. But PM Modi keeps seeking sympathy and the BJP failed to keep any of their commitment…People will never believe them. Congress will surely return to power this time,” said Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

State assembly speaker CP Joshi said that the party will also implement a small traders’ credit card scheme similar to the kisan credit card scheme which will provide interest-free loans up to ₹5 lakh to small traders, shopkeepers, and young entrepreneurs, promoting economic growth.

The Congress also pledged to expand the scope of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) by guaranteeing 150 days of employment annually from the current 100 days and also include auto and taxi drivers under the state’s landmark gig workers law.

Both laws were introduced in the state assembly session in July this year. While the latter aims to provide social security to gig workers and allow them to air any grievance, the former one ensures a minimum income to the marginal people in the rural and urban areas and also a minimum pension of ₹1,000 per month in case of aged, disabled, or single women.

To ensure women’s safety in the state, the Congress also proposed the installation of CCTV cameras in public spaces, the appointment of security guards at every village and urban ward, reducing the average investigation time in sexual harassment cases, and setting up women’s courts on the lines of women’s police stations for addressing legal matters concerning women.

Joshi also announced a monthly coupon for women to travel for free on state-owned buses, the expansion of free smartphones with an internet scheme, a scheme for special leave to be availed by women during their menstrual cycle, and 33% reservation for women in cooperative institutions.

For the development of Dalits, other backward classes, and tribal people, the party announced a slew of proposals such as establishing an equal opportunities commission, modification of the reservation percentage aligning with the actual number of population that would be enumerated in the caste survey, and a monthly ₹3,000 scholarship to children of SC/ST, OBC, minority, and economically weaker sections to support their school education.

The manifesto also promised to implement a robust minority development policy in consultation with community leaders, and constitute an empowered committee to study the social, economic, and educational conditions of minorities.

The BJP criticised the manifesto. “The Congress manifesto is a lie. It again reflects the party’s attempt to cheat the people…It is only an attempt by Gehlot to come back to power. But all will go in vain,” said state BJP chief CP Joshi.

