Cong removes Kamal Nath as MP unit chief after assembly poll debacle; Jitu Patwari replaces him

Congress on Saturday removed Kamal Nath as its MP unit chief after assembly poll loss. Jitu Patwari will succeed Nath as the new PCC chief.“Hon'ble Congress president has appointed Shri Jitu Patwari as the President of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect. The party appreciates the contributions of outgoing PCC president, Shri Kamal Nath,” a statement issued by Congress general secretary KC Venugopal read.ALSO READ: Kamal Nath may resign from Madhya Pradesh Congress chief post as leadership is upset: ReportThe Congress has appointed Umag Singhar as its leader in the MP assembly and Hemant Katare as its deputy. The big churn in the Congress comes days after the party was routed in the recently concluded assembly polls in the state. ALSO READ: 5 factors that helped BJP trounce Cong in Madhya PradeshThe Bharatiya Janata Party successfully ducked anti-incumbency of two decades and secured a landslide win by bagging 163 out of 230 seats. The Congress could win just 66 seats, down from 114 in 2018 which had helped it in forming the government in the state. “We will analyze the loopholes and why we were not able to make the voters understand our point. We will hold discussions with all, be it a winning or losing candidate,” Nath had said in a press briefing after the results.Nath had served as the chief minister for a brief period of 15 months when rebellion by 23 MLAs had reduced his government to a minority in the assembly. In this election, he won from Chhindwara by a margin of over 35,000 votes. Nath will be succeeded by Jitendra alias Jitu Patwari, who had served as a minister in his government. He had won from Rau in 2018 but lost this time by more than 35,000 votes.

