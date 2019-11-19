Cong wins 23 of 49 urban local bodies in Raj

india

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 23:54 IST

JAIPUR: The Congress y breached rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s urban bastions in Rajasthan, winning 23 of the 49 urban local bodies in elections held last week and retrieving some of the ground it lost in the April-May Lok Sabha polls, results .

Of the 2,105 municipal wards that went to the polls, the Congress won 961 wards, BJP 737 and independents 386. The Congress received 36.67 % of the votes, the BJP 33.43% and independents 27%.

Since it formed the government in Rajasthan in December 2018, this is the first major electoral win for the Congress in the desert state where it lost all 25 Lok Sabha seats to the BJP.

The results were a setback to the BJP, which has traditionally been strong in the urban areas. The party managed to win a clear majority in only six urban local bodies including Bikaner and Udaipur and was in a position to form the board in another nine with the help of independents.

“ It’s heartening to know that people have given the mandate based on the government’s good performance. I want to assure people that we will not leave any stone unturned in doing our work,” chief minister Ashok Gehlot, said.

Rajasthan Congress president and deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said: “I am happy with the mandate received by the Congress party. At around 23 municipal bodies, the party has received a clear mandate and at others we are in a position to form boards with the help of others.”

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia said the results were not a mandate in favour of the Congress. “The Congress has got only 36.67% of the vote share. So, 63% of the people have rejected the Congress government. The government misused the state machinery and reframed the municipal wards to their advantage.”

Political analyst Narayan Bareth said the results should bring a measure of relief to the Congress. “Despite infighting in the party, the Congress has managed a good show. The results will strengthen Gehlot’s position in the party,” he said.

The polls to elect chairpersons of the local bodies will be held on November 26 and results will be declared the same day. Elections to the posts of deputy chairpersons will be held on November 27.

