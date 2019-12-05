e-paper
Congress and BJP trade charges over ‘vindictive politics’

india Updated: Dec 05, 2019 01:13 IST
HT Correpsondent
HT Correpsondent
Hindustantimes
         

New Delhi The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trade barbs on Wednesday after the Supreme Court granted bail to former finance minister in connection with the INX Media money-laundering case.

Calling Chidambaram’s incarceration “vengeful and vindictive”, former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “Mr P Chidambaram’s 106-day incarceration was vengeful and vindictive. I’m glad that the SC has granted him bail. I’m confident that he will be able to prove his innocence in a fair trial,” he said.

Congress’s leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury alleged the government hatched a “big conspiracy” against Chidambaram as he had been its sharp critic.

“On the orders of this government, walls were scaled of the home of Chidamabaram, a former home minister and finance minister, to arrest him as if a relative of Osama bin Laden was staying there. Such behaviour meted out to him is not appropriate,” he said.

The BJP refuted the opposition party’s charges, with Union minister Nitin Gadakari stating that it was the Congress that practiced vindictive politics when it was in power.

“On the other hand when Chidambaram ji was Home Minister during Congress rule, he filed false cases against me, he also filed false cases against Modi ji and Amit Shah ji. Later, we all were proved innocent,” he said

Taking a shot at the Congress, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the party was celebrating corruption. “Classic case of @INCIndia ‘Celebrating Corruption’!! So finally Chidambaram too joins the long list of “OOBC(Out On Bail Club)” in the Congress ..He joins the coveted Club, some members of which are:1)Sonia Gandhi 2)Rahul Gandhi 3)Robert Vadra 4)Motilal Vohra 5)Bhupinder Hooda 6)Sashi Tharoor Etc Etc,” BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said on Twitter.

