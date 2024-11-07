Congress anti-Hindu, 'B-Team of Muslim League': BJP's Nitesh Rane

Nitesh Rane, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Maharashtra's Kankavli, called the Congress party the B-Team of the Muslim League. He also called the party "anti-Hindu". BJP leader Nitesh Rane. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)(HT_PRINT)

Nitesh Rane said the Congress copied the BJP's manifesto.

"We saw Congress' manifesto yesterday, it is a copy of the manifesto of BJP and Mahayuti. Rahul Gandhi should have clarified yesterday how many guarantees the Congress govt in Karnataka and other Congress-ruled states have fulfilled. Before forming the government, Congress gives guarantees, but after forming the government they say there is no budget. Their false guarantees will not work here...Congress is an anti-Hindu party, they are the 'B-team' of Muslim League," he told ANI.

He also supported MNS chief Raj Thackeray's statement over loudspeakers on mosques and called them illegal and a violation of the high court's order.

"Look, the loudspeakers that are installed on mosques are all illegal; they violate the High Court's order. What Raj Thackeray ji is saying, and what every Hindu activist says, is that if there is to be religious harmony in Maharashtra, and if one law is to apply to all religions, then the laws that apply to Hindus must also apply to others. If Hindus are not allowed to play music after 10pm during our festivals like Navratri or Ganesh Chaturthi, then it should be the same for the loudspeakers at mosques, which are often played five times a day," he told ANI.

Rane said that the laws applicable to Hindus should also be applicable to the Muslim community.

"They cannot just come here and play loudspeakers. Therefore, what Raj Thackeray ji is saying, and what we all believe, is that in Maharashtra, law and order must be followed, and the same law that applies to Hindus must also apply to the Muslim community," he added.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole condemned Raj Thackeray's statement.

Also read: After Nitesh Rane's threat to Muslims, BJP's ‘such words have no space…’ response

"It is better to not discuss those who do not accept the Constitutional system. Our Constitution says that everyone can follow their own religion and not take an objection to anyone else's religion. But people who want to create divisions in society on the basis of religion, who do not accept the Constitution - it is better to not talk about them," he said.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will take place on November 20. The results will be declared on November 23.

In 2019, the BJP won 105 seats, the undivided Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44.

The opposition's MVA alliance, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP) will take on the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

With inputs from ANI