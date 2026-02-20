The just-concluded municipal elections in Telangana witnessed political parties ignoring their traditional rivalries, with the sole intention of grabbing power in the civic bodies amid the hung verdict, people familiar with the matter said. Congress, BJP, BRS defy rivalries to grab power in Telangana civic body polls

Across various municipalities, rival parties including the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) set aside ideological differences and forged unprecedented alliances to secure local body seats.

In a few municipalities, the BJP extended support to the Congress, while in others the Congress backed the BJP or even the BRS, an official from the state election commission said on condition of anonymity, after analysing the reports compiled in different municipalities.

As per people aware of the matter, in Amangal municipality in Rangareddy district, the BJP supported the Congress in grabbing the municipality. In this 15-member municipality, the BRS secured eight seats, while the BJP got six seats and the Congress one.

The BRS, which had enough majority to capture the municipal chairman post, moved its councillors to a camp and announced Papishetty Ramu for the chairman post. However, one of the BRS councillors, Nenavat Patyanayak, switched to the Congress and was fielded as its nominee.

As per a pre-arranged understanding between the Congress and BJP, the vice-chairperson’s post was allotted to the BJP. Consequently, Patyanayak was elected chairman from the Congress, while BJP’s Talloju Geetha became vice-chairperson.

Similar arrangements were seen in other municipalities. In Aliyabad municipality in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, the Congress and BJP reached a pact to share posts. Congress candidate Kamatam Sirisha Krishna Reddy became chairperson, while BJP’s Kanreddy Malathi was elected vice-chairperson.

In Narsapur municipality in Medak district, the chairman’s post, contested between Congress and BRS, eventually went to the Congress with the BJP support. The Congress secured the chairman’s post while the BJP was allotted the vice-chairman position.

In Metpally municipality in Jagitial district, the Congress captured the chairman’s post with support from a BJP councillor. The municipality has 26 seats — BJP 10, BRS 6, Congress 6 and four Independents — leaving no party with the required majority of 14. Congress candidate Mailarapu Limbadri secured victory with votes from six Congress councillors, four Independents and one BJP councillor.

On the contrary, in Yellampet municipality in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, the BRS and BJP shared power to keep the Congress at bay. BRS candidate Lavudya Sridevi became chairperson and BJP’s Mekala Rajitha vice-chairperson.

Similarly, in Jinnaram in Medak district, lacking full majority support, the BRS forged an alliance with the BJP. The BRS secured the chairman’s post, while the BJP obtained the vice-chairman’s position.

In Isnapur municipality of Sangareddy district, political manoeuvring continued till the last minute. Out of 26 wards, BRS won 12 seats, Congress 10 and Independents four. One BRS councillor and three Independents joined the Congress camp, while BRS managed to bring over a Congress councillor and an Independent.

With the support of the ex-officio vote of local BRS MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy and the backing of Medak BJP MP Raghunandan Rao, the BRS secured control of the municipality. BRS councillor Mote Sumalatha became chairperson, while Congress councillor Patlolla Madhavi was elected vice-chairperson — another instance of cross-party power sharing.

In the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation, the Congress secured support from both the AIMIM and the BRS for the mayoral election.

BRS backs Congress, BJP

In Kamareddy municipality, the Congress captured power with the backing of BRS councillors. With support from 11 BRS councillors, Congress nominee Uma Rani was elected chairperson in Kamareddy. In return, Congress extended support to BRS candidate Kasarla Godavari, who was elected vice-chairperson with the backing of 22 Congress councillors — a clear example of reciprocal power-sharing between rival parties.

In Raikal municipality of the undivided Karimnagar district, a BRS councillor was elected chairman with Congress support. Out of 12 seats, BJP won five, Congress three, BRS three and one Independent was elected. With no party reaching the majority mark of seven, Congress extended support to BRS councillor Katkam Ravi, enabling his election as chairman.

In Asifabad municipality of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, the BRS secured the chairman’s post with unexpected support from a Congress councillor. During the chairman election, a Congress councillor cross-voted in favour of the BRS-backed candidate, helping the party secure the post with the additional support of the local MLA’s ex-officio vote.

In Bellampalli municipality, the Congress managed to secure both chairman and vice-chairman posts by mobilising support from independents and a BJP councillor.

According to political analyst Srinivasa Rao Manchala, at the local governance level, what matters most is power, rather than party affiliation. “Since issuance of party whip and anti-defection law are not applicable to the local bodies, the parties ignore their ideologies and join hands with rivals to grab power,” he said.