Congress, BJP & SP not honest towards Dalit, OBC reservation: Mayawati

LUCKNOW In the wake of the controversy surrounding OBC reservation in the forthcoming local body polls in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has said that reservation has been the main challenge for the “suppressed community” from the drafting of the Constitution till today. She added that Congress, BJP, and SP are not honest towards reservations for OBCs and Dalits. The statement comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that there is a connection between Congress and BSP chief Mayawati in the journey against hatred while adding that Bharat Jodo Yatra is open for all.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, Mayawati said that while there is talk of uniting people of the country these days, BSP has already been uniting 85% of the neglected populace of the country. Hitting out at rival parties, Mayawati said that not only in the implementation of the reservation for Schedule Caste and Schedule Tribe but the attitude of these parties in the implementation of the OBC reservation has been “casteist and cruel”. For long, the Congress party did not implement the recommendations of the Mandal Commission report. The SC/ ST reservation was also made “ineffective” under the Congress government, she added.

Mayawati also launched an attack on the incumbent BJP saying that the saffron party is following the footsteps of Congress denying the Bahujan community of reservation in jobs. “It’s sad and should be condemned. The SP too cheated the extremely backward community by denying them their rights. The SP government ended the reservation in promotion of the SC/ ST community. The SP leaders tore the promotion bill in the Parliament and adopted all the tricks to ensuring that it was not implemented. The SP government also removed the 17 extremely backward caste from the OBC list and put them in the SC list. These communities are not getting reservations under OBC and SC categories,” she said.

The BSP government ensured rights and dignity to the SC, ST, and OBC by implementing the reservation, claimed Mayawati in the statement. The BSP chief added, “Our government constructed memorials, parks, and institutions and established new districts in the name of the Dalit icons. The justice and empowerment of the marginalised and deprived community will become a reality with the rise of the BSP. Our party has been established to get the master key of the power to establish a social and economic democracy along with political democracy.”