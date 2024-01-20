Congress claims BJP vandalises Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra banners in Assam

The Congress on Saturday claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party workers have vandalised posters and banners put up in Assam's North Lakhimpur town to welcome the party's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ led by Rahul Gandhi. Bharat Narah alleged that most of the banners, posters and hoardings within the North Lakhimpur town area were damaged on Friday night.(X/ @INCAssam)

The Congress' state unit shared a purported video on X (formerly Twitter) where some miscreants can be seen tearing down the posters with Congress leaders' photos in North Lakhimpur at night. The party claimed that chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's regime has become restless after seeing the support for the yatra.

"@RahulGandhi Ji's #BharatJodoNyayYatra drawing thousands of cheering people in Assam has made the @himantabiswa regime restless. While CM is trying to detail the yatra by even threatening of arrests, his followers are tearing off posters & banners of the yatra.. Once again #DaroMatHimanta.. Bhoy Nokoriba," the party said in a post on X.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) leader Bharat Narah has claimed that the posters and hoardings within the North Lakhimpur town area were damaged on Friday night.

"Never in the political history of Assam had we witnessed rival political parties damaging banners and posters of the other parties," news agency PTI quoted Narah as saying.

Narah further alleged that the BJP-led state government has been creating hurdles for the yatra in a bid to prevent people from participating in it. "We have reports that batteries of boats were removed. Fuel depots have run dry to ensure that people cannot come with their vehicles," he said.

"But we want to tell them that nothing can prevent the success of the Yatra," the Congress leader asserted.

The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the second version of Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by party leader Rahul Gandhi, is on its third day's journey in Assam and will pass through several parts of Lakhimpur district, including the headquarters town North Lakhimpur, before entering Arunachal Pradesh later today.

The grand old party also levelled corruption charges against Sarma and dubbed him as "the most corrupt Chief Minister of the country", with Rahul Gandhi saying that the former can give guidance to other chief ministers of the BJP on how to carry out corruption in their respective states.

Earlier on Thursday, Jorhat Police registered a case against a few people associated with the Congress's ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra for alleged deviation from its original route in the state. The party reacted to the action and claimed that the state government was making deliberate attempts to stop people from joining the Yatra.

The yatra, which started from Manipur on January 14, will culminate in Mumbai on March 20. The first 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' was held from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in 2022-23.

(With inputs from PTI)