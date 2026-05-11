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Congress claims Rahul Gandhi’s Instagram post briefly restricted, MeitY denies role

The Congress on Sunday alleged that the Centre had blocked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s Instagram posts featuring Tamil Nadu chief minister (CM) C Joseph Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony, after some users were shown a notice citing India’s IT Rules when trying to access the content.

Published on: May 11, 2026 05:44 am IST
By Sejal Sharma, New Delhi
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The Congress on Sunday alleged that the Centre had blocked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s Instagram posts featuring Tamil Nadu chief minister (CM) C Joseph Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony, after some users were shown a notice citing India’s IT Rules when trying to access the content. However, the ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) denied restricting Gandhi’s posts.

Congress claims Rahul Gandhi’s Instagram post briefly restricted, MeitY denies role

Gandhi posted a video and a series of photos on his Instagram handle on Sunday after Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony, at which he was present. After the reel was allegedly blocked, several Congress leaders took to social media to question the restriction and alleged that the government blocked the posts under the IT Rules.

Congress leaders later shared screenshots on X showing Instagram’s notice explaining the restriction: “We restricted access to this content through an automated system implemented pursuant to legal requirements under India’s Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.”

An official at MeitY clarified, “It has been wrongly claimed by certain social media handles that certain posts of LoP were restricted by MeitY. It is clarified that MeitY had nothing to do with this action. It was because of the platform’s own internal system mistakenly flagging the post for blocking, which are now restored.”

 
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