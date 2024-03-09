Congress' conspiracy theory on fire in Madhya Pradesh secretariat: ‘To burn files of…’

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress on Saturday raised questions over the fire that broke out in the state secretariat building in Bhopal. Security personnel approach to Madhya Pradesh Secretariat where a fire broke out in Bhopal on March 9, 2024.(PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitendra Patwari told ANI that fire has been reported four times in Vallabh Bhawan (secretariat building), Satpura Bhawan and other ministries.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Earlier, four times fire broke out, in Vallabh Bhawan, Satpura Bhawan and other ministries, what was the reason? Who is guilty? What is the scale of destruction?” the MP Congress chief told the news agency.

He added: “Nothing came out, no data...In India, why often do fires break out in Madhya Pradesh's ministries only?”

Another Congress leader Umang Singhar alleged that there exists a feud between Mohan Yadav and former CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

“Shivraj Singh Chauhan is burning the files of his scams in Vallabh Bhawan so that Mohan Yadav is not able to investigate any case!” he wrote on X. “The BJP government is causing loss to lakhs of people of the state in its infighting.”

MP secretariat building fire



The fire broke out on the third floor of the Madhya Pradesh state secretariat building in Bhopal on Saturday morning. No one was injured in the incident.

According to PTI, some sanitation workers noticed smoke at the secretariat building around 9.30 am, following which the fire brigade was alerted.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Fire Officer Rameshwar Neel told the news agency that 15 to 20 fire tenders were pressed into service.

Also Read | Big jolt to Congress as senior Madhya Pradesh leaders join BJP

"Firefighters have brought the blaze under control, and further work is on. Now, only smoke is emanating from the third floor where documents are kept," Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Fire Officer Rameshwar Neel said.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said he has directed the officials to take necessary steps to prevent such incidents.

"I was in Bhopal, and I came to know that a fire broke out on the third floor of the old building of Vallabh Bhavan. I sought information from the collector and asked the chief secretary to monitor the situation," Yadav said, according to PTI.

"A directive has been issued to prevent such incidents and ensure that no papers and no important files are destroyed. I hope that such incidents don't recur," he added.