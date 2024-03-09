 Fire breaks out at MP secretariat building in Bhopal; CM says 'under control' - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Bhopal / Fire breaks out at Madhya Pradesh secretariat building in Bhopal; CM says 'under control'

Fire breaks out at Madhya Pradesh secretariat building in Bhopal; CM says 'under control'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 09, 2024 11:33 AM IST

Fire breaks out on third floor of Madhya Pradesh secretariat building in Bhopal.

A fire erupted at Vallabh Bhavan state secretariat building in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the scene.

Fire at state secretariat building in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.(ANI)
Fire at state secretariat building in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.(ANI)

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said, "It has come to my knowledge that a fire broke out on the third floor of the old building of Vallabh Bhavan. On the basis of the information received from the Collector, I told the CS to monitor it - that detailed information on the incident be gathered and I have also been told that the fire has been brought under control.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"We have issued directions to ensure that no such incident occurs again...I hope that no such incident occurs again," CM Yadav said.

No injuries reported

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to officials.

Sanitation workers observed smoke at Vallabh Bhawan, the official name for the secretariat building, around 9:30 am. The fire brigade was then alerted.

"The blaze has been brought under control by the firefighters and further work is on. Now, only smoke is emanating from the third floor where the documents have been kept," Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Fire Officer Rameshwar Neel told PTI.

Approximately 15 to 20 fire tenders have been deployed to manage the situation, he said.

Sanitation workers, stationed near gates numbers 5 and 6 of the secretariat complex, detected the smoke, and alerted the authorities, the sources said.

(Input from ANI, PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On