Fire breaks out at Madhya Pradesh secretariat building in Bhopal; CM says 'under control'

A fire erupted at Vallabh Bhavan state secretariat building in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Multiple fire tenders rushed to the scene. Fire at state secretariat building in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.(ANI)

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said, "It has come to my knowledge that a fire broke out on the third floor of the old building of Vallabh Bhavan. On the basis of the information received from the Collector, I told the CS to monitor it - that detailed information on the incident be gathered and I have also been told that the fire has been brought under control.

"We have issued directions to ensure that no such incident occurs again...I hope that no such incident occurs again," CM Yadav said.

No injuries reported

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to officials.

Sanitation workers observed smoke at Vallabh Bhawan, the official name for the secretariat building, around 9:30 am. The fire brigade was then alerted.

"The blaze has been brought under control by the firefighters and further work is on. Now, only smoke is emanating from the third floor where the documents have been kept," Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Fire Officer Rameshwar Neel told PTI.

Approximately 15 to 20 fire tenders have been deployed to manage the situation, he said.

Sanitation workers, stationed near gates numbers 5 and 6 of the secretariat complex, detected the smoke, and alerted the authorities, the sources said.

(Input from ANI, PTI)