Congress demands Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into NEET ‘irregularities’

New Delhi: The Congress party has criticised the Centre for its response to the ongoing demand for an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam, calling the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government “irresponsible and insensitive”. Students stage a protest against the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination results and demand re-examination (File Photo)

“We demand a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into this entire scandal, which has affected around 24 lakh (2.4 million) students. Ordinary families have been forced to pay amounts close to Rs.30 lakh due to promises made by different coaching centres and examination centres”, Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi said during a press conference on Thursday.

The Supreme Court in a recent hearing approved the government’s proposal to cancel the results of 1,563 students who were awarded grace marks while disposing of a petition that challenged the decision of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to award compensatory marks to the candidates of six centres.

The top court further allowed a re-test for 1,563 candidates who were awarded grace marks in the National Eligibility cum Entrance or NEET UG 2024. The re-examination is likely to be held on June 23.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET exam on May 5 across 4,750 centres, with about 2.4 million candidates appearing in it. Originally, the results were scheduled for June 14 but were announced earlier on June 4 due to faster evaluation of answer sheets. A total of 67 students achieved a perfect score of 720, a first in NTA’s history.

Slamming the NTA, Gogoi said, “It is a mystery why these results were declared on June 4th. It can only indicate that they knew there was a storm brewing and wanted to avoid any discussion on these NEET results by declaring them on June 4th, when the entire country would be focused on the election results. We want a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into this entire scandal because the lives of 24 lakh (2.4 million) young Indians cannot be ignored.”

Gogoi also demanded the removal of the NTA chairman and questioned the Prime Minister’s foreign visit just after the elections ended. “The NTA chairperson should be removed from his post, and Prime Minister Modi, who likes giving examination advice to class 10 students, should not forget the mental anxiety of these potential undergraduates. Instead of addressing the NEET scam, he is busy attending ceremonies and going on foreign trips.”

The Congress leader further accused the BJP-led government of running from responsibilities. “Rest assured, the INDIA alliance will take up the cause of these students because that is our responsibility. Anytime the BJP government had to take responsibility, they ran and avoided it. Now the India Alliance has sufficient strength to bring the government to its knees and make them accountable to the students,” he added.

Meanwhile, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday dismissed allegations of a paper leak in the NEET-UG medical entrance examination. “There is no paper leak. No proof has been found yet. A court-recommended model was adopted for around 1,560 students, and a panel of academicians has been formed for the same.”