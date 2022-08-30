Congress failed to connect national aspirations with regional ones: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national party president JP Nadda on Monday said Congress’s decline in recent years was due to the party’s failure to connect national aspirations with regional ones.

The BJP president was on a day’s visit to Guwahati after completing a two-day tour of Tripura ahead of next year’s assembly polls in that state.

Nadda inaugurated the party’s north east office in Guwahati in presence of several BJP chief ministers and senior leaders from the region.

“Congress failed to connect national aspirations with regional ones and it led to its decline everywhere. Even leaders who were associated with it for decades have left it as they have realised that it’s neither a national nor a regional party now and has become a party of few family members and those interested in nepotism,” Nadda told party workers after the inauguration.

“Right now, even parties which were regional in nature have become family-oriented parties be it TDP, TMC, RJD, SP, DMK, Shiv Sena and others. But BJP is the only party which is not family-oriented but based on values and ideals. We are the ones who will fight for ideals and take everyone along,” he added.

Nadda stated that BJP had never imagined that it would form government in Assam or in other states of northeast. But now the party has not just formed a government, but we have formed governments and done it repeatedly in not just one state but several states in northeast.

“We have formed governments twice in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur and now it’s the turn to repeat governments in Tripura and Nagaland as well (next year),” he said.

“We started our journey in northeast with rented accommodation as our office in Uzanbazar in Guwahati and now we have a five-storey place with all amenities and modern technology. This shows BJP’s transformation in the region,” Nadda added.

The BJP chief urged party workers to use the office for research, formulate strategies, interact with other party workers and connect better with each other so that the party can become stronger in the northeast.

