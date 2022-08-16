Shah, Nadda meet Bihar BJP core group days after Nitish moves on to RJD

Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda held a meeting of the party's core committee at the headquarters in Delhi to Tuesday to discuss the recent political developments in Bihar and take a call on the saffron party's next course of action. In a quick turn of events, the Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD-U) swapped ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and rejoined the Mahagathbandhan.

With this, the BJP became the main Opposition in the eastern state from being a ruling ally in a span of a few hours. According to reports, discussions were being held on the BJP's role as the Opposition party in the state and issues to be raised, selection of a new Bihar BJP chief, besides naming the leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Legislative Council.

The party leadership also deliberated upon the BJP's future course of action and the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting comes on a day Kumar expanded his two-member cabinet, comprising his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and himself. The new cabinet now has 31 ministers with Lalu Prasad's RJD getting a lion's share of ministries.

The party's general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh was also set to attend the meeting.

Among others present at the meeting were Union Ministers Ashwini Choubey, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, and the party's senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushil Modi – all of whom are from Bihar.

The BJP's Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal, former deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and former minister in the state government Shahnawaz Hussain also attended the meeting, they said.

