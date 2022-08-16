Home / India News / Shah, Nadda meet Bihar BJP core group days after Nitish moves on to RJD

Shah, Nadda meet Bihar BJP core group days after Nitish moves on to RJD

india news
Updated on Aug 16, 2022 07:46 PM IST
  • According to reports, discussions are being held on the BJP's role as the Opposition party in the state and issues to be raised, selection of a new Bihar BJP chief, besides naming the leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Legislative Council.
Amit Shah and JP Nadda at the BJP meeting on Bihar on Tuesday.(HT Photo)
Amit Shah and JP Nadda at the BJP meeting on Bihar on Tuesday.(HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk

Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda held a meeting of the party's core committee at the headquarters in Delhi to Tuesday to discuss the recent political developments in Bihar and take a call on the saffron party's next course of action. In a quick turn of events, the Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United (JD-U) swapped ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and rejoined the Mahagathbandhan.

With this, the BJP became the main Opposition in the eastern state from being a ruling ally in a span of a few hours. According to reports, discussions were being held on the BJP's role as the Opposition party in the state and issues to be raised, selection of a new Bihar BJP chief, besides naming the leader of Opposition in the Assembly and Legislative Council.

Also read | In BJP’s latest attack on Nitish over portfolios, a jibe for Tejashwi too

The party leadership also deliberated upon the BJP's future course of action and the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting comes on a day Kumar expanded his two-member cabinet, comprising his deputy Tejashwi Yadav and himself. The new cabinet now has 31 ministers with Lalu Prasad's RJD getting a lion's share of ministries.

The party's general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh was also set to attend the meeting.

Among others present at the meeting were Union Ministers Ashwini Choubey, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, and the party's senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushil Modi – all of whom are from Bihar.

The BJP's Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal, former deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and former minister in the state government Shahnawaz Hussain also attended the meeting, they said.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bihar amit shah
bihar amit shah
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out