Home / India News / Bihar cabinet portfolios distributed after 31 ministers take oath: 10 points

Bihar cabinet portfolios distributed after 31 ministers take oath: 10 points

india news
Updated on Aug 16, 2022 11:42 AM IST
Bihar cabinet expansion: Nitish Kumar took oath last week with his new deputy - the RJD's Tejashwi Yadav.
Bihar cabinet expansion: Tejashwi among ministers sworn in on Tuesday.&nbsp;
Bihar cabinet expansion: Tejashwi among ministers sworn in on Tuesday. 
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Vijay Swaroop | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

In Bihar, 31 ministers took oath on Tuesday as Nitish Kumar expanded his cabinet days after he was sworn in with his new deputy Tejashwi Yadav. Among the newly sworn-in ministers, 16 are from Lalu Prasad Yadav's RJD. Kumar's JD(U) has 11 ministers in the new cabinet while two ministers are from the Congress. Tej Pratap Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav's brother and Lalu Yadav's elder son, was also sworn in on Tuesday as one of the ministers.

Here are top points on Bihar cabinet expansion:

1. The state cabinet can have a maximum of 36 ministers. The portfolios were distributed soon after the cabinet expansion. The chief minister - as expected - kept the home department, reported news agency ANI. Tejashwi would be the state's health minister.

2. Vijay Kumar Chaudhary has got the finance department while the RJD's Tej Pratap Yadav would be the minister of environment.

3. Last week, Nitish Kumar broke alliance with BJP in a surprise move. He returned to the Mahagathbandhan, which he had left in 2017, as differences with the BJP peaked. In the 243-member assembly, the JD(U) has 43 legislators in total. The RJD - meanwhile - has almost double the number of MLAs.

4. Amid the cabinet expansion in Bihar, the BJP is set to hold a key meeting of the state's core committee in Delhi on Tuesday evening, which would be chaired by party chief JP Nadda.

5. Bihar is witnessing the reunion of the RJD, Congress and the JD(U) at a time when the opposition has been trying to form a front against the BJP ahead of the 2024 elections.

6. Nitish Kumar, however, last week dismissed speculation that he was considering to run for the prime minister's post. He said, however, that he would want the opposition to work in a united fashion.

7. Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar on Monday - in a big announcement - said the state would be witnessing creation of around 20 lakh jobs. This would be 10 lakh more than what the RJD had initially promised.

8. A war of words has broken out between the BJP and Nitish Kumar's party, meanwhile, where both the sides have been hurling allegations at each other. The BJP has already predicted the decline of the JD(U).

9. The cabinet expansion comes days after fall of the NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra was followed by Eknath Shinde taking oath with the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

10. There was a lapse of around 40 days between the oath taking of Shinde and Fadnavis and the Maharashtra cabinet expansion, triggering opposition's attacks.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
bihar nitish kumar tejashwi yadav + 1 more
bihar nitish kumar tejashwi yadav
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out