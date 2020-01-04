Congress files complaint against Karnataka BJP legislator for ‘we’re 80%, you’re 18% comment’

india

Updated: Jan 04, 2020 17:24 IST

The Congress party has filed a complaint against Karnataka BJP’s G Somashekara Reddy for his comments allegedly threatening Muslims against participating in protests opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s member of legislative assembly from Ballari had on Friday said in an apparent reference to Muslims that opposing the new citizenship act won’t be good for them and they will have to face serious repercussions.

“It’s just a caution for those who are protesting against the CAA. We are 80% and you (Muslims) are 18%. Imagine what will happen if we take charge,” Reddy had said, according to Asian News International.

“Beware of the majority when you live in this country. This is our country. If you want to live here, you will have to, like the Australian Prime Minister said, follow the country’s traditions,” he had said.

“If you wish, you can go to Pakistan. We don’t have any issues. Intentionally, we would not send you,” Reddy had said.

Before that, the BJP’s Bengaluru lawmaker Tejaswi Surya reportedly called those opposing the citizenship law ”puncture wallahs”.

Massive protests against the citizenship act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have broken out across the country and dozens of people have been killed, including two in the southern state’s Mangaluru, in the resulting violence.