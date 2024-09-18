Congress files complaint over statements of NDA leaders over Rahul Gandhi threats

The Congress on Wednesday, filed a police complaint over the recent statements allegedly made by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, made against leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi. The complaint copy was submitted to the station house officer (SHO) of the Tughlaq Road police station. (PTI photo)

In the complaint copy submitted to the station house officer (SHO) of the Tughlaq Road police station by AICC treasurer and general secretary Ajay Maken, the Congress cited the recent remarks by BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Ravneet Singh Bittu and Raghuraj Singh and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad.

“On September 11, Marwah in a BJP event openly issued an assassination threat against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, wherein he said that ‘Rahul Gandhi baaz aaja, nahi toh aane wale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi ka haal hua (you better behave, or you will meet the same fate as your grandmother)’”, the complaint read.

It also referred to Sena MLA Gaikwad’s announcement of a bounty of ₹11 lakh for anyone who will cut the tongue of the Leader of Opposition.

The complaint also mentioned Minister of State (MoS) for Railways Ravneet Bittu’s remarks, calling the Leader of Opposition the “number one terrorist of the country”.

“Bittu deliberately made the statement to provoke public hatred and outrage against Mr Gandhi, with the aim to incite violence and breach of peace. The said statement was widely publicised on TV channels and social media,” the complaint said.

He also referred to UP minister Raghuraj Singh’s remarks against Gandhi.

“The above statements/ threats issued by various BJP Leaders and its allies, calling for assassination and/or bodily injury onto Rahul Gandhi and also calling the Leader of Opposition of the country a terrorist, exhibits personal hatred by the BJP/NDA alliance partners against Gandhi,” the complaint said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discipline leaders of the BJP-led ruling alliance who have used offensive language against Gandhi, saying strict legal action should be taken against people making such statements to prevent the degeneration of politics in the country.