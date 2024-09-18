'Will bury Congress dogs': Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad courts another controversy

A day after triggering a row by announcing a reward for those who would chop off Rahul Gandhi's tongue, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad courted another controversy on Tuesday by saying he would bury "Congress dogs". Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction MLA from Buldhana Sanjay Gaikwad (Twitter/ ANI Photo)

Gaikwad is heard saying in a purported video that he would bury any "Congress dog" who tries to enter an event attended by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde.

"If any Congress dog tries to enter my programme, I will bury them then and there," Gaikwad said.

The Shiv Sena MLA made headlines with his remark that he would give ₹11 lakh to anyone who chops off Rahul Gandhi's tongue.

He made the controversial remark in reaction to Gandhi's reservation statement.

"I have made the statement. If I have not apologised, why should the CM do so?... Of 140 crore people in the country, 50 per cent of the population gets reservations. And I am firm on the statement I made about the person who spoke about removing reservation," Gaikwad said when asked about the controversy.

The police on Monday night registered a case against him over the remark.

Gaikwad is known for his controversies. Last month, a video of a policeman washing his car went viral on social media. The MLA later claimed the policeman cleaned it on his own after vomiting inside.

In February, Gaikwad claimed to have hunted a tiger in 1987. The forest department then charged him under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Gaekwad accused Rahul Gandhi of trying to finish off the reservation system in India.

"This has exposed the true face of the Congress…During his recent US visit, Rahul Gandhi talked about ending reservations. It shows the mindset that is inherently opposed to reservations. I will reward anyone who cuts off Rahul Gandhi's tongue with ₹11 lakh," he added.

Maharashtra legislative assembly Leader of Opposition and Congress leader. Vijay Wadettiwar, called the Sena MLA's remarks "nonsense" and demanded strict action against him.

With inputs from PTI