Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shiv Sena MLA offers 11 lakh for ‘chopping off’ Rahul Gandhi's tongue, sparks row

ByHT News Desk
Sep 16, 2024 03:30 PM IST

The BJP has distanced itself from Gaikwad's remarks saying that it does not support or endorse them.

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad sparked a row on Monday after a video of him offering 11 lakh to anyone who “chops off” Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi's tongue went viral on social media. Gaikwad made the remark while slamming Gandhi over his statements on scrapping the reservation system.

Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction MLA Sanjay Gaikwad (ANI)
Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction MLA Sanjay Gaikwad (ANI)

“While he was abroad, Rahul Gandhi said that he wants to finish off the reservation system in India. This has exposed the true face of the Congress…During his recent US visit, Rahul Gandhi talked about ending reservations. It shows the mindset that is inherently opposed to reservations. I will reward anyone who cuts off Rahul Gandhi's tongue with 11 lakh,” Gaikwad can be heard telling the media in the video.

Also read: ‘Well played’: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader takes jibe at Nitin Gadkari over ‘PM post’ claim

Calling Gandhi's remarks the “biggest treachery of the people”, the Shiv Sena MLA said, “Communities like Marathas, Dhangars and OBCs are fighting for reservation but before that, Gandhi is talking about ending its benefits.”

“…Rahul Gandhi used to show the Constitution book and spread a fake narrative that the BJP would change it. But it is the Congress that plans to take the country back by 400 years. On one hand, demands of reservation are rising in Maharashtra, and there Rahul Gandhi made a statement to end reservation in the country,” he added.

Congress leaders slam Gaikwad

Several Congress leaders from Maharashtra hit out at Gaikwad for his controversial statement on Rahul Gandhi.

Maharashtra legislative assembly leader of opposition and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar called the Sena MLA's remarks “nonsense” and demanded strict action against him.

"Making such remarks is against the law. Otherwise, the public of Maharashtra will show you your place in the coming days,” he told PTI.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “Sanjay Gaikwad does not deserve to live in society and politics. We want to see whether Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis invokes charges of culpable homicide against Gaikwad.”

While, Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap also condemned the statements saying, “These people have spoiled the politics of the state.”

Also read: Modi's visit to CJI's home upsets Sena (UBT) over pending MLA disqualification case

BJP distances itself from Gaikwad's remarks

The BJP has distanced itself from Gaikwad's remarks. BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule said he does not support or endorse the Shiv Sena MLA's statements.

“However, we cannot forget that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had opposed reservations saying it would affect the progress. Rajiv Gandhi had said giving reservations means supporting idiots. Now Rahul Gandhi says he would end reservations. We will sensitise the SCs, STs and OBCs and inform them about the comments of Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Even Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange should think about it,” he added, as quoted by PTI.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On