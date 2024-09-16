Shiv Sena MLA offers 11 lakh for ‘chopping off’ Rahul Gandhi's tongue, sparks row

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad sparked a row on Monday after a video of him offering ₹11 lakh to anyone who “chops off” Lok Sabha leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi's tongue went viral on social media. Gaikwad made the remark while slamming Gandhi over his statements on scrapping the reservation system. Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction MLA Sanjay Gaikwad (ANI)

“While he was abroad, Rahul Gandhi said that he wants to finish off the reservation system in India. This has exposed the true face of the Congress…During his recent US visit, Rahul Gandhi talked about ending reservations. It shows the mindset that is inherently opposed to reservations. I will reward anyone who cuts off Rahul Gandhi's tongue with ₹11 lakh,” Gaikwad can be heard telling the media in the video.

Calling Gandhi's remarks the “biggest treachery of the people”, the Shiv Sena MLA said, “Communities like Marathas, Dhangars and OBCs are fighting for reservation but before that, Gandhi is talking about ending its benefits.”

“…Rahul Gandhi used to show the Constitution book and spread a fake narrative that the BJP would change it. But it is the Congress that plans to take the country back by 400 years. On one hand, demands of reservation are rising in Maharashtra, and there Rahul Gandhi made a statement to end reservation in the country,” he added.

Congress leaders slam Gaikwad

Several Congress leaders from Maharashtra hit out at Gaikwad for his controversial statement on Rahul Gandhi.

Maharashtra legislative assembly leader of opposition and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar called the Sena MLA's remarks “nonsense” and demanded strict action against him.

"Making such remarks is against the law. Otherwise, the public of Maharashtra will show you your place in the coming days,” he told PTI.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “Sanjay Gaikwad does not deserve to live in society and politics. We want to see whether Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis invokes charges of culpable homicide against Gaikwad.”

While, Congress MLC Bhai Jagtap also condemned the statements saying, “These people have spoiled the politics of the state.”

BJP distances itself from Gaikwad's remarks

The BJP has distanced itself from Gaikwad's remarks. BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule said he does not support or endorse the Shiv Sena MLA's statements.

“However, we cannot forget that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had opposed reservations saying it would affect the progress. Rajiv Gandhi had said giving reservations means supporting idiots. Now Rahul Gandhi says he would end reservations. We will sensitise the SCs, STs and OBCs and inform them about the comments of Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Even Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange should think about it,” he added, as quoted by PTI.