Modi's visit to CJI's home upsets Sena (UBT) over pending MLA disqualification case

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the residence of Chief Justice of India Dhananjay Chandrachud for Ganesh Darshan has ignited controversy in Maharashtra, as the hearing and verdict on Shiv Sena MLA disqualification and party name-symbol cases have been pending for over nine months. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud's house and attended 'Ganpati Poojan' (PTI Photo) (PTI)

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) expressed dissatisfaction over the delay and raised concerns about protocol. Sanjay Raut, a Member of Parliament, said, "This visit of PM to CJI home is against the protocol. There were doubts in the mind of people about why Supreme Court delaying the hearing and order on cases against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his supporter MLAs in the Shiv Sena MLAs disqualification case. This visit by PM to CJI's home has given more room for the doubts."

Raut further questioned the integrity of the judicial process, asking, "How can they expect justice from SC in such situation?" He noted that the Chief Justice himself had previously ruled against the appointment of a whip by Chief Minister Shinde and criticised the assembly speaker's decision as not adhering to the established framework. Despite this, Raut pointed out that there had been no progress in the matter, with only hearing dates being announced for months.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Raut shared a photo of Modi performing a pooja at the Chief Justice's home, stating, "Constitution has been burnt by its own lamp. No decision on MLAs disqualification case for two years. SC took cognizance of rape case in West Bengal but kept silent on the Maharashtra case. Tarikh pe Tarikh on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bail plea. Try to understand the chronology."

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya rebuked the criticism from the Thackeray faction. "When Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Lalbaugcha Raja, the leaders of Thackeray faction objected to it. Now PM Modi visited CJI Chandrachud's home for Ganesh darshan and again Thackeray faction leaders are objecting to it. They are insulting Lord Ganesh," Somaiya said.

Naresh Mhaske, a Shiv Sena MP aligned with Chief Minister Shinde's faction, also criticised Raut for questioning the Chief Justice. "We should feel proud that in the form of Dhananjay Chandrachud, a Marathi manoos is CJI of India. However, Raut has questioned his integrity. It's an insult to Marathi pride. I condemn Raut for doing so," Mhaske remarked.