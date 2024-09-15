‘Well played’: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader takes jibe at Nitin Gadkari over ‘PM post’ claim

Reacting to Nitin Gadkari's claim that an opposition leader offered him the coveted prime ministerial post, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said that the INDIA bloc has very capable leaders who can lead the country. She said that Gadkari was using the opposition as an excuse to express his desire to be the prime minister. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at Parliament House complex at Parliament House complex during the Monsoon session, in New Delhi. (File)(PTI)

"Nitin Gadkari ji is expressing his heartfelt desire to be on the top chair, using the excuse of opposition parties he is sending a message to Modiji. INDIA alliance has very capable leaders who can lead the country, wouldn’t want to borrow one from BJP. Well played Nitin ji," Chaturvedi posted on social media platform X.

What Nitin Gadkari said?

The union minister claimed that he was offered the top post ahead of the 2024 general elections, but he “simply rejected” it. Though Gadkari did not reveal the identity of the person, he hinted that he was approached by a senior leader.

“I told the leader that I am a man who follows one ideology and conviction. I am in a party which has given me everything which I never even dreamt of. No offer can entice me,” Gadkari said during a journalism award function in Nagpur on Saturday.

His name featured in discussions on potential prime minister candidates ahead of 2014 and 2019 general elections. Having won as an MP from Nagpur constituency for three times, Gadkari remains a prominent figure in the BJP.

Gadkari won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Nagpur by defeating his nearest Congress rival by a margin of 1,37,603 votes. However, Gadkari's winning margin went down by 78,397 in this general election. In 2019, he had defeated Congress' Nana Patole by 2,16,000 votes.

The BJP leader first contested from the constituency in 2014, when he won by a margin of 2,84,828 votes.

(With inputs from agencies)