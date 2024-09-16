Mumbai: The Shiv Sena has removed two shakha pramukhs (office-bearers) from its Thane unit after a video surfaced of some people dancing and showering banknotes in front of a portrait of late Anand Dighe, the mentor of chief minister Eknath Shinde. 2 Sena functionaries removed for showering money before portrait of CM Shinde’s mentor

The video of men showering money went viral after Dighe’s nephew Kedar Dighe tweeted the clip on X, formerly Twitter.

The incident occurred on September 12 during Ganeshotsav. The video captured the moment when some local Sena party workers were dancing and then started showering money in front of Dighe’s portrait at Anand Ashram, where the latter used to run the Thane unit of the Shiv Sena. Dighe is widely respected for his leadership in the Thane region and had a significant influence on politics and governance. He died in 2001 following complications from a car accident.

The controversy erupted at a time when the state assembly elections are inching closer, for which Sena, part of the Mahayuti coalition, is leaving no stone unturned to win voters’ confidence. Seeing this as a potential disaster to party’s image, Shiv Sena MP from Thane, Naresh Mhaske issued notices to the two functionaries, identified as Nikhil Budjade and Nitin Patole and said that the act on September 12 is condemnable the party is facing criticism from several quarters and it has earned a bad name due to their action.

CM Shinde too expressed his disapproval, calling the incident “highly unpleasant” and contrary to the respectful manner in which Dighe celebrated such occasions.

Speaking to HT, Mhaske said, “Late Anand Dighe saheb used to give money to those playing instruments during Ganesh immersion, but never threw money which is disrespectful. We have removed these two shakha pramukhs and asked them for an explanation for their action.’’

Dighe’s nephew Kedar said the message sent by Shiv Sainiks is wrong and it does not fit in Sena’s culture. “My uncle never followed any practice of throwing money inside the ashram. The volunteers used to come and seek his blessings,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Vaibhav Naik said that several Shiv Sainiks were groomed in Anand Ashram and contributed immensely to Sena’s growth, however, today, some Sainiks have lost touch with the core values of Sena.

Seconding this, former Thane MP Rajan Vichare of Sena (UBT) said, “This action is just for the show that they have taken some measures. Anand Ashram is like a temple for us, but today, those who have taken possession of it are behaving so poorly and defaming late Dighe saheb.”