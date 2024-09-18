Congress files complaint against Union minister Ravneet Bittu for 'No 1 terrorist' remark on Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Ajay Maken filed a police complaint on Wednesday against Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu for allegedly calling Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi a “number one terrorist of the country". Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and Rahul Gandhi

Joined by All India Mahila Congress Committee (AIMCC) chief Alka Lamba, the Congress party's treasurer filed a complaint against the Union minister and three other political leaders at Tughlak Road Police Station in Delhi.

Apart from Bittu, the Congress leader's complaint also names BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and Uttar Pradesh Minister Raghuraj Singh.

A copy of the complaint has been sent to the Election Commission of India as well.

“Minister of State for Railways Shri Ravneet Bittu on 15.09.2024 while speaking publicly to media, called the Leader of Opposition Shri Rahul Gandhi as the ‘number one terrorist of the country’. Mr. Bittu deliberately made statement to provoke public hatred and outrage against Mr. Gandhi, with the aim to incite violence and breach of peace. The said statement was widely publicized on TV channels and social media,” Maken mentioned in the complaint.

He has also alleged that another BJP leader Tarvinder Singh Marwah on September 11 at a party event publicly issued assassination threat against Rahul Gandhi, wherein he said that “Rahul Gandhi baaz aaja, nahi toh aane wale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi ka haal hua.” (You better behave, or you will meet the same fate as your grandmother).

The complaint also alleges that on September 16, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad announced a bounty of ₹11 lakhs for anyone who would cut off Rahul Gandhi's tongue.

He also said that Uttar Pradesh minister Raghuraj Singh too called Rahul Gandhi a ‘number one terrorist of India’.

In light of these statements, Maken has requested the registration of an FIR under sections 351, 352, 353, and 61 of the BNS at the earliest.