e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 28, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Congress foundation day: Show of solidarity with farmers’ protest, ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on the cards

Congress foundation day: Show of solidarity with farmers’ protest, ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on the cards

The party, which has been speaking up in support of the farmers agitating against the three farm bills on the borders of the national Capital, will also focus on extending solidarity with them as part of its foundation day celebrations.

india Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 07:48 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The INC, formed on December 28, 1885, conducted its first session in Mumbai from the aforementioned date to December 31 of that year under the chairmanship of lawyer Umesh Chandra Banerjee.
The INC, formed on December 28, 1885, conducted its first session in Mumbai from the aforementioned date to December 31 of that year under the chairmanship of lawyer Umesh Chandra Banerjee.(Representational image)
         

The Indian National Congress (INC) will observe its 136th foundation day on Monday. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) members have instructed party state units to organise ‘Tiranga Yatra’ and run a social media campaign ‘Selfie with Tiranga’ in order to engage with the youth. They have also issued instructions to follow social distancing protocols in the view of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The INC, formed on December 28, 1885, conducted its first session in Mumbai from the aforementioned date to December 31 of that year under the chairmanship of lawyer Umesh Chandra Banerjee.

“December 28, 2020, marks the 136th year of the foundation of INC. On this day, the PCCs are requested to observe the party foundation day in state and district headquarters and instruct office-bearers, MPs, MLAs/MLCs to participate in the functions,” the AICC said in a press release. ”Tiranga Yatras and other such innovative campaigns may also be organised following the necessary social distancing protocols,” it added.

The party, which has been speaking up in support of the farmers agitating against the three farm laws on the borders of the national Capital, will also focus on extending solidarity with them as part of its foundation day celebrations. “The PCCs are also requested to pay solidarity to our fighting farmers who are sitting in an indefinite protest against the farm laws,” the release read.

“INC has been at the forefront in the efforts to forge a secular, democratic and united India, an India which is a world leader in all fields and has always put India first despite all odds and obstacles. The INC fought for and won India’s independence, forged the constitutional idea of India, built up the nation from one of the poorest (when India gained independence) in the world to a global superpower,” AICC said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not attend the programmes organised by the party as he will be on a personal trip abroad. Party general secretary  Randeep Surjewala confirmed this on Sunday. ”Rahul Gandhi is currently travelling on a short personal trip,” he said.

(with agency inputs)

tags
top news
A month on, farmers have made highway their home
A month on, farmers have made highway their home
Donald Trump signs massive measure funding government, Covid relief
Donald Trump signs massive measure funding government, Covid relief
2nd Test Live: First wicket down for Australia, Umesh dismisses Burns
2nd Test Live: First wicket down for Australia, Umesh dismisses Burns
Congress foundation day: Show of solidarity with farmers on the cards
Congress foundation day: Show of solidarity with farmers on the cards
Cold wave: Actions suggested by IMD in case of prolonged exposure
Cold wave: Actions suggested by IMD in case of prolonged exposure
Can the rich aid post-pandemic economic recovery
Can the rich aid post-pandemic economic recovery
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid update: USA vaccine fraud probe; India mutant virus treatment
Covid update: USA vaccine fraud probe; India mutant virus treatment
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In