Congress foundation day: Show of solidarity with farmers’ protest, ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on the cards

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 07:48 IST

The Indian National Congress (INC) will observe its 136th foundation day on Monday. The All India Congress Committee (AICC) members have instructed party state units to organise ‘Tiranga Yatra’ and run a social media campaign ‘Selfie with Tiranga’ in order to engage with the youth. They have also issued instructions to follow social distancing protocols in the view of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The INC, formed on December 28, 1885, conducted its first session in Mumbai from the aforementioned date to December 31 of that year under the chairmanship of lawyer Umesh Chandra Banerjee.

“December 28, 2020, marks the 136th year of the foundation of INC. On this day, the PCCs are requested to observe the party foundation day in state and district headquarters and instruct office-bearers, MPs, MLAs/MLCs to participate in the functions,” the AICC said in a press release. ”Tiranga Yatras and other such innovative campaigns may also be organised following the necessary social distancing protocols,” it added.

The party, which has been speaking up in support of the farmers agitating against the three farm laws on the borders of the national Capital, will also focus on extending solidarity with them as part of its foundation day celebrations. “The PCCs are also requested to pay solidarity to our fighting farmers who are sitting in an indefinite protest against the farm laws,” the release read.

“INC has been at the forefront in the efforts to forge a secular, democratic and united India, an India which is a world leader in all fields and has always put India first despite all odds and obstacles. The INC fought for and won India’s independence, forged the constitutional idea of India, built up the nation from one of the poorest (when India gained independence) in the world to a global superpower,” AICC said.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will not attend the programmes organised by the party as he will be on a personal trip abroad. Party general secretary Randeep Surjewala confirmed this on Sunday. ”Rahul Gandhi is currently travelling on a short personal trip,” he said.

(with agency inputs)