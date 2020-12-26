e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Wake up’: Digvijaya Singh calls upon Congress members to join farmers’ stir

‘Wake up’: Digvijaya Singh calls upon Congress members to join farmers’ stir

Singh’s remarks on the farmers came after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said there was no confusion in the state regarding the farm laws.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 15:52 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Digvijaya Singh’s comments also came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the government will have to listen to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.
Digvijaya Singh's comments also came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the government will have to listen to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.
         

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday asked members of his party to wake up and join the farmers’ protests to speak up against the new farm laws brought in by the Centre. “Farmers of Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan are protesting against farm laws because PM Modi is doing injustice to them. Farmers of Madhya Pradesh are innocent but even Congressmen are sleeping. Wake up, join the stir and raise voices against these laws,” ANI quoted the former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh as saying.

Singh’s remarks on the farmers came after Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said there was no confusion in the state regarding the farm laws, adding that the agriculturists support Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | No confusion over new farm laws in Madhya Pradesh, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

“The Centre’s three farm laws have been implemented in Madhya Pradesh and there’s no confusion over it. In all 313 blocks of the state, we will organise training on these laws, so our farmers can understand them better and learn how to benefit from them,” the chief minister had said earlier in the day.

Singh’s comments also came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the government will have to listen to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws. “Mitti ka kann kann goonj raha hai, sarkar ko sunna padega (Even the dust particles are speaking up, the government will have to listen (to the farmers),” Gandhi said as he posted a video of protesting farmers.

 

Prime Minister Modi on Friday had blamed opposition parties of misleading the farmers during his outreach to the agriculturists. Farmers from various states have been protesting on Delhi borders for more than a month against the three farm laws introduced by the Centre and passed by Parliament in September.

