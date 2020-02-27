e-paper
Congress govt to give financial aid to films shot in Madhya Pradesh

The announcement is part of the Madhya Pradesh Film Tourism Policy-2020. The assistance will go to the filmmaker as a grant.

india Updated: Feb 27, 2020 22:52 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday decided to extend financial assistance to filmmakers who will shoot their films in Madhya Pradesh.
The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday decided to extend financial assistance to filmmakers who will shoot their films at least on 50% of shooting days in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The announcement is part of the Madhya Pradesh Film Tourism Policy-2020. The assistance will go to the filmmaker as a grant.

According to the announcement, the government will give as a grant 25% of the expenditure on the movie or Rs 1 crore, whichever is less, to a filmmaker on the shooting of his first movie done on at least 50% of the shooting days in the state.

Similarly, the grant for the second movie of the filmmaker will be 25% of the cost or Rs 1.25 crore, whichever is less.

The grant for the third and subsequent movies will go up with 75% of the cost or Rs 1.50 crore, whichever is less.

A feature film which showcases Madhya Pradesh prominently and is shot in the state for 75% of the shooting days will get an additional grant of Rs 50 lakh.

A filmmaker whose film is based on Madhya Pradesh will get 50% of the film cost or Rs 5 crore, whichever is less, as a special grant.

The grant will be decided by a film facilitation centre, as per the statement.

