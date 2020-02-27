Congress govt to give financial aid to films shot in Madhya Pradesh

india

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 22:52 IST

The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday decided to extend financial assistance to filmmakers who will shoot their films at least on 50% of shooting days in Madhya Pradesh, an official said.

The announcement is part of the Madhya Pradesh Film Tourism Policy-2020. The assistance will go to the filmmaker as a grant.

According to the announcement, the government will give as a grant 25% of the expenditure on the movie or Rs 1 crore, whichever is less, to a filmmaker on the shooting of his first movie done on at least 50% of the shooting days in the state.

Similarly, the grant for the second movie of the filmmaker will be 25% of the cost or Rs 1.25 crore, whichever is less.

The grant for the third and subsequent movies will go up with 75% of the cost or Rs 1.50 crore, whichever is less.

A feature film which showcases Madhya Pradesh prominently and is shot in the state for 75% of the shooting days will get an additional grant of Rs 50 lakh.

A filmmaker whose film is based on Madhya Pradesh will get 50% of the film cost or Rs 5 crore, whichever is less, as a special grant.

The grant will be decided by a film facilitation centre, as per the statement.