Congress hand stained with Muslims blood, says Salman Khurshid

In a statement which might not go down well with his party, former Union minister Salman Khurshid has said there are Muslims’ blood stains on the Congress hands.

The Congress, however, distanced itself from Khurshid’s remarks.

Khurshid made the remarks in response to a question by an Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student at a programme as to how the Congress would wash off the blood stains of Muslims from its hands.

“It is a political question. There is blood on our hands. I am also a part of the Congress so let me say it, we have blood on our hands. Is this why you are trying to tell us that if someone attacks you, we must not come forward to protect you?,” said Khurshid.

The student had posed the query referring to a series of communal riots and other controversial acts under the Congress rule in the past.

“I am telling you. We are ready to show the blood on our hands so that you realise that you too must not get blood on your hands. If you attack them, you are the ones who would get stains on your hands,” he said at an AMU event on Sunday.

“Learn something from our past. Learn from our history and don’t create such situations for yourself where if you come back to Aligarh Muslim University after 10 years, you find no one like yourself putting out questions,” he said.

Referring to a “long list” of communal conflagrations including those at Hasanpura, Maliana, Muzaffarnagar, the student had said even the “opening of the gates of Babri Masjid, placing of idols inside it and then its demolition” took place when the Congress was in power at the Centre.

And then he had asked, “The Congress has Muslims’ blood on its hands. With what words will you wash them off?”

The former Union minister was the chief guest at the annual function of BR Ambedkar Hall of the AMU.

Congress spokesperson PL Punia, however, said the party disagrees with the statement. “The Congress disagrees with his statement...It is his personal view, not the party’s,” Punia said.