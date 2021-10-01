‘Congress is in tune with idea of India, celebrates Constitution’: Mevani

The Congress has inducted former student leader Kanhaiya Kumar while Gujarat’s independent legislator Jignesh Mevani is expected to join the party ahead of the elections in his state due next year. Mevani spoke to Sunetra Choudhury about why Congress is the right platform for him even as the party has faced a series of defections. Edited excerpts:

What is it about the Congress that has drawn you when many have left the party?

...whatever we’ve witnessed, as a nation, as a society, in the last 6-7 years, for me is nothing but the destruction of democracy. (There has been an) attack on our social fabric, our idea of India, and the Indian Constitution. The way RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) have been operating, there is every chance that they will amend the Constitution and keep destroying our democratic institutions which they have already destroyed to some extent. In this situation, I feel that my duty is to do everything that I can do to protect the Constitution and our idea of India. For that, I need a platform. What better platform, in this case, than a platform with the legacy of the Indian freedom movement, which is in tune with our idea of India, and which celebrates the Indian Constitution. Personally, I believe that Rahul Gandhi is a man who never compromises with the RSS and BJP, and therefore I’m joining Indian National Congress (INC). Whatever I had to do as an independent MLA, I have already done. And, even if I win one more election as an independent MLA, I’ll be mostly repeating what I’ve already achieved. But if I want to expand my work then I need a bigger platform. And INC is that platform for me.

But can you give a counterargument to what Kapil Sibal and other Congress leaders, have been saying?

Internal contradictions will be there in all the political parties. My duty as a beginner is to bring more people on board rather than being concerned about the ones who are leaving. Kanhaiya and I will be reaching out to thousands and thousands of youths in every state in the coming days, coming months, coming years. And I’m really optimistic and hopeful that seeing Hardik (Patel), Kanhaiya, and me, many people will join. Yes, there are people who are leaving the party but there are people who are joining. And the people who left the party haven’t been able to create an impact, but our joining has tremendously excited people.

Gujarat has seen much political activity of late. BJP’s assessment is that by changing the entire Cabinet, they are getting rid of anti-incumbency. What is your assessment?

Their move of changing their entire cabinet, in a way, is an admission on their part that there is tremendous anti-incumbency. This anti-incumbency has two dimensions: anti-incumbency of last 27 years, and anti-incumbency generated out of the monumental mismanagement of the Covid crisis. So, there is a great chance for the opposition, there is a great chance for Congress. In 2017, when Hardik, Alpesh Thakore, and I were dominating the political scene, BJP did not set the agenda. This time, I’m also there, Hardik has also joined. So, we’ll be able to put up a great show. And, you know, last time we lost by 10-12 seats, this won’t be the case this time. I’m really optimistic and I’m greatly hopeful.

In the 2017 polls, Congress performed best in years in Gujarat. Don’t you think that the momentum that the opposition and the Congress had built up in 2017 has kind of lost since then?

I must admit that there have been ups and downs. But, as the elections come close, there will have momentum in our favour... and Hardik and I have planned to do something big on the issue of unemployment. We will be reaching out to the masses and things will change very soon. Grassroots reports they gather from RSS cadres and some independent agency elsewhere suggest that they are getting only 60 seats, and therefore they’ve changed the entire Cabinet.

If GST was the big issue in 2017, unemployment will be the issue in 2022?

Yes.

The next big election is in Uttar Pradesh. Do you think the Dalit leadership is consolidated in Uttar Pradesh or fragmented?

Fragmented, and it is fragmented not just in Uttar Pradesh but everywhere. But my primary focus will be more on Gujarat. I will be going to various parts of the country only after 2022. Definitely, 2024 (national polls) is a gigantic task before all of us, but I’ll be focusing more on Gujrat. As far as Uttar Pradesh is concerned, I don’t see my role initially. But in coming days, in coming years, definitely I will go there.

How does BJP still retain the Dalit vote?

As far as Gujarat is concerned, they haven’t been able to gain much. Rather Dalit votes have been mostly with Congress and a section of them has been with me. But in Uttar Pradesh, they could manage, and the Dalit Bahujan movement has also weakened and let us not forget that BJP is operating as a corporate party. They have enormous money. So, paid media, social media, buying people in Rajya Sabha elections... (It) has purely become a game of money in which BJP is able to do better than all the political parties. The movement, however, cannot get away with this argument, we also need to rethink our strategies, about what we have been doing. And we will try to work on that and how to bring Dalits back in our fold.

And would you say that the attempt is going to be to renew the KHAM (Kshatriya, Harijan, Adivasi and Muslim) alliance that Congress had in Gujarat?

We will be talking about inflation, unemployment, public health, education, and the fruits of the so-called Gujarat Model that have not reached most people. I want to talk about the revival of the small and medium scale industries, how the entrepreneurs can be supported and promoted. I want to talk about providing resources to Dalits and tribals, how those who have suffered due to GST and note bandhi (demonetisation). I want to talk about prosperity for all. So, culturally progressive, socially just, and economically prosperous Gujarat is my vision.