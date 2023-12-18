Cong's Jairam Ramesh, RJD's Manoj Jha among 45 suspended Rajya Sabha members | Full List
Out of 45 suspended members, 34 received suspension for the rest of the session, whereas the "misconduct" of 11 was forwarded to the Privileges Committee
Hours after 33 members faced suspension from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Winter Session of Parliament for "misconduct" on Monday, 45 opposition MPs, including Congress' Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, and Randeep Surjewala; Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Santanu Sen; and Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Manoj Kumar Jha were issued a suspension from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining session, concluding on December 22.
Out of 45 suspended members, 34 received suspension for the rest of the session, whereas the "misconduct" of 11 was forwarded to the Privileges Committee, which will submit a report within the next three months. The suspension of these 11 members will remain in effect until the panel submits its report.
Following the adoption of the motion for suspension, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar instructed the suspended members to exit the premises. However, opposition members continued chanting slogans.
Following are the 45 suspended Rajya Sabha members:
1. Neeraj Dangi, INC
2. GC Chandrashekar, INC
3. P Sandosh Kumar, CPI
4. John Brittas
5. A A Rahim
6. Pramod Tiwari, INC
7. Jairam Ramesh, INC
8. Amee Yajnik, INC
9. Naranbhai Rathwa, INC
10. Syed Nasser Hussain, INC
11. Phulo Devi Netam, INC
12. Shaktisinh Gohil, INC
13. KC Venugopal, INC
14. Rajani Asokrao Patil, INC
15. Ranjeet Ranjan, INC
16. Imran Pratapgarhi, INC
17. Randeep Surjewala, INC
18. Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, AITC
19. Nadimul Haq, AITC
20. Abiir Ranjan Biswas, AITC
21. Santanu Sen, AITC
22. Mausam Noor, AITC
23. Prakash Chik Baraik, AITC
24. Samirul Islam, AITC
25. M Shanmugam, DMK
26. NR Elango, DMK
27. Kanimozhi NVN Somu, DMK
28. R Girirajan, DMK
29. Manoj Kumar Jha, RJD
30. Faiyaz Ahmed, RJD
31. V Sivdasan, CPI(M)
32. Ram nath Thakur, JDU
33. Anil Prasad Hegde, JDU
34. Vandana Chavan, NCP
35. Ram gopal Yadav, SP
36. Javed Ali Khan, SP
37. Mahua Maji, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
38. Jose K Mani, Kerala Congress (M)
39. Ajit Kumar, Anchalik Gana Morcha
40. Jebi Mather, INC
41. L Hanumanthaiah, INC
42. Rajmani Patel, INC
43. Kumar ketkar, INC
44. Binoy Viswam, CPI
45. M M Abdulla, DMK