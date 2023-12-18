close_game
News / India News / Cong's Jairam Ramesh, RJD's Manoj Jha among 45 suspended Rajya Sabha members | Full List

Cong's Jairam Ramesh, RJD's Manoj Jha among 45 suspended Rajya Sabha members | Full List

ByHT News Desk
Dec 18, 2023 06:09 PM IST

Out of 45 suspended members, 34 received suspension for the rest of the session, whereas the "misconduct" of 11 was forwarded to the Privileges Committee

Hours after 33 members faced suspension from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Winter Session of Parliament for "misconduct" on Monday, 45 opposition MPs, including Congress' Jairam Ramesh, KC Venugopal, and Randeep Surjewala; Trinamool Congress' (TMC) Sukhendu Sekhar Ray and Santanu Sen; and Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD) Manoj Kumar Jha were issued a suspension from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining session, concluding on December 22.

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Out of 45 suspended members, 34 received suspension for the rest of the session, whereas the "misconduct" of 11 was forwarded to the Privileges Committee, which will submit a report within the next three months. The suspension of these 11 members will remain in effect until the panel submits its report.

Following the adoption of the motion for suspension, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar instructed the suspended members to exit the premises. However, opposition members continued chanting slogans.

Following are the 45 suspended Rajya Sabha members:

1. Neeraj Dangi, INC

2. GC Chandrashekar, INC

3. P Sandosh Kumar, CPI

4. John Brittas

5. A A Rahim

6. Pramod Tiwari, INC

7. Jairam Ramesh, INC

8. Amee Yajnik, INC

9. Naranbhai Rathwa, INC

10. Syed Nasser Hussain, INC

11. Phulo Devi Netam, INC

12. Shaktisinh Gohil, INC

13. KC Venugopal, INC

14. Rajani Asokrao Patil, INC

15. Ranjeet Ranjan, INC

16. Imran Pratapgarhi, INC

17. Randeep Surjewala, INC

18. Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, AITC

19. Nadimul Haq, AITC

20. Abiir Ranjan Biswas, AITC

21. Santanu Sen, AITC

22. Mausam Noor, AITC

23. Prakash Chik Baraik, AITC

24. Samirul Islam, AITC

25. M Shanmugam, DMK

26. NR Elango, DMK

27. Kanimozhi NVN Somu, DMK

28. R Girirajan, DMK

29. Manoj Kumar Jha, RJD

30. Faiyaz Ahmed, RJD

31. V Sivdasan, CPI(M)

32. Ram nath Thakur, JDU

33. Anil Prasad Hegde, JDU

34. Vandana Chavan, NCP

35. Ram gopal Yadav, SP

36. Javed Ali Khan, SP

37. Mahua Maji, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

38. Jose K Mani, Kerala Congress (M)

39. Ajit Kumar, Anchalik Gana Morcha

40. Jebi Mather, INC

41. L Hanumanthaiah, INC

42. Rajmani Patel, INC

43. Kumar ketkar, INC

44. Binoy Viswam, CPI

45. M M Abdulla, DMK

