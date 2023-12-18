Adhir Ranjan, Dayanidhi Maran among 33 Lok Sabha Opposition MPs suspended | Full list

During the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended 33 Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, for displaying placards inside the House. The MPs were protesting and demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the security breach in the Lok Sabha. Suspended MPs stage a protest on the stairs of the Makar Dwar in the Parliament premises, in New Delhi. (ANI)

The suspension was imposed on 30 MPs for the act of displaying placards and an additional three MPs faced suspension for the breach of privilege.

The recent decision follows the suspension of 13 MPs, nine of whom were from the Congress party, a few days earlier. They were suspended due to their involvement in displaying placards and engaging in unruly behaviour. The Opposition had been advocating for reinstating the 13 Lok Sabha MPs who were previously suspended. Today, a group of them staged a protest on the steps of the Parliament, displaying placards to express their demands.

Here is a list of MPs who were suspended on Monday:

1. Kalyan Banerjee - TMC

2. A. Raja - DMK

3. Dayanidhi Maran - DMK

4. Aparupa Poddar - TMC

5. Prasun Banerjee - TMC

6. E. T. Mohammed Basheer - IUML

7. Ganesan Selvam - DMK

8. C. N. Annadurai - DMK

9. Adhir Ranjan Choudhary - INC

10. T. Sumathy - DMK

11. Kani K. Navas - IUML

12. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy - DMK

13. N. K. Premachandran - RSP

14. Sougata Ray - TMC

15. Satabdi Roy - TMC

16. Asit Kumar Mal - TMC

17. Kaushalendra Kumar - JDU

18. Anto Antony - INC

19. S. S. Palanimanickam - DMK

20. Pratima Mondal - TMC

21. Kakoli Ghosh - TMC

22. K Muraleedharan - INC

23. Sunil Mondal - TMC

24. Ramalingam Sellaperumal - DMK

25. Kodikunnel Suresh - INC

26. Amar Singh - INC

27. Rajmohan Unnithan - INC

28. Su. Thirunavukkarasar - INC

29. T. R. Baalu - DMK

30. Gaurav Gogoi - INC

31. Vijaykumar Vasanth - INC

32. Dr. K. Jayakumar - INC

33. Abdul Khaleque - INC