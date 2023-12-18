Adhir Ranjan, Dayanidhi Maran among 33 Lok Sabha Opposition MPs suspended | Full list
The suspension was imposed on 30 MPs for the act of displaying placards and an additional three MPs faced suspension for the breach of privilege.
During the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla suspended 33 Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, for displaying placards inside the House. The MPs were protesting and demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the security breach in the Lok Sabha.
The suspension was imposed on 30 MPs for the act of displaying placards and an additional three MPs faced suspension for the breach of privilege.
The recent decision follows the suspension of 13 MPs, nine of whom were from the Congress party, a few days earlier. They were suspended due to their involvement in displaying placards and engaging in unruly behaviour. The Opposition had been advocating for reinstating the 13 Lok Sabha MPs who were previously suspended. Today, a group of them staged a protest on the steps of the Parliament, displaying placards to express their demands.
Here is a list of MPs who were suspended on Monday:
1. Kalyan Banerjee - TMC
2. A. Raja - DMK
3. Dayanidhi Maran - DMK
4. Aparupa Poddar - TMC
5. Prasun Banerjee - TMC
6. E. T. Mohammed Basheer - IUML
7. Ganesan Selvam - DMK
8. C. N. Annadurai - DMK
9. Adhir Ranjan Choudhary - INC
10. T. Sumathy - DMK
11. Kani K. Navas - IUML
12. Kalanidhi Veeraswamy - DMK
13. N. K. Premachandran - RSP
14. Sougata Ray - TMC
15. Satabdi Roy - TMC
16. Asit Kumar Mal - TMC
17. Kaushalendra Kumar - JDU
18. Anto Antony - INC
19. S. S. Palanimanickam - DMK
20. Pratima Mondal - TMC
21. Kakoli Ghosh - TMC
22. K Muraleedharan - INC
23. Sunil Mondal - TMC
24. Ramalingam Sellaperumal - DMK
25. Kodikunnel Suresh - INC
26. Amar Singh - INC
27. Rajmohan Unnithan - INC
28. Su. Thirunavukkarasar - INC
29. T. R. Baalu - DMK
30. Gaurav Gogoi - INC
31. Vijaykumar Vasanth - INC
32. Dr. K. Jayakumar - INC
33. Abdul Khaleque - INC