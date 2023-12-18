Lok Sabha Speaker suspends 30 Opposition MPs for remainder of Winter Session

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday suspended 30 Opposition MPs, including Congress stalwart Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, for the remainder of the Winter Session of Parliament. The action was taken as the MPs displayed placards inside the House during protests demanding a statement from union home minister Amit Shah on the Lok Sabha security breach. Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

The fresh action comes days after 13 MPs, including nine from the Congress, were suspended for displaying placards and unruly behaviour.

A united Opposition has been demanding statements from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah since Wednesday last week, prompting successive adjournments.

On Saturday, PM Modi said in an interview that there was a need of probe over the incident, not a debate in Parliament. Reacting to the remark, the Congress accused him of running away from a debate over the issue as the BJP wanted to protect its MP Pratap Simha, whose office had provided access passes to the two intruders who created a ruckus inside the Lok Sabha.

The Opposition had been demanding reinstatement of the 13 suspended Lok Sabha MPs. Today, some of them protested with placards on the steps of the Parliament.

Congress MPs Mohammed Jawaid, Hibi Eden, Benny Behanan, Dean Kuriakose and CPI(M)'s S Venkatesan sat on the steps of Makar Dwar of Parliament, holding placards, protesting against the government.

"You (BJP leaders) praised the new Parliament building, claimed that it was fully secure, it has not even been four months and during a debate intruders came in the Lok Sabha chamber, what can be a bigger breach...so either the PM or the Home Minister (Amit Shah) should make a statement in the House," the Congress MP from Kishenganj told PTI.