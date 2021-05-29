Congress launches scathing attack on K’taka govt’s vaccine drive

Bengaluru The Karnataka Congress on Friday launched a scathing attack against the BS Yediyurappa government over the vaccination drive in the state.

“@BJP4Karnataka govt has increased the service charge from ₹100 to ₹200 to get vaccinated. Whose interests are the @BJP4Karnataka leaders trying to protect? People of Karnataka? Or The private hospitals?,” Siddaramaiah, former chief minister and leader of the opposition said in a post on Twitter.

The Congress has attacked the BJP-led government of giving rise to a situation in which private hospitals had enough stock for paid vaccinations but government and other public facilities were running dry.

“It is unfortunate that health minister @mla_sudhakar is promoting a private hospital instead of ensuring the availability of vaccines at govt hospitals. Is he a minister? Or a brand ambassador for private hospital?,” Siddaramaiah added.

The former chief minister also targeted Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya who continues to partner with private hospitals to administer paid-vaccinations.

“Karnataka’s vaccination drive is so slow that we haven’t even been able to vaccinate all health and frontline workers yet. What an absolute shame. Karnataka deserves better.

#LetCongressVaccinate,” DK Shivakumar, the president of the Congress in Karnataka tweeted.

Karnataka has so far administered a total of 13,016,720 doses of vaccine, according to the daily health bulletin of the state health department. Of this, 2,691,291 are second doses, according to government data.

The total vaccination coverage is under 5% of the estimated 60.5 million population in the state.

The poor vaccination coverage has left a significant number of people vulnerable to Covid-19. The health department on Friday said that the state recorded 22,823 new Covid-19 cases and 52,253 recoveries that brings down the total number of active cases to 372,373. The positivity rate dropped to 16.42%.

Bengaluru recorded 5,736 new infections that brought down its active caseload to 180697. However, the death toll continued to rise with at least 401 more losing their lives in a single day, including 192 in Bengaluru.