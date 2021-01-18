Congress leader Abdul Mannan meets Bengal Governor, demands free and fair polls
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said the Opposition Leader in the Assembly and senior Congress legislator Abdul Mannan had met him to emphasise the need for free and fair elections.
The Governor said Mannan urged him to take up the matter to Election Commission of India (ECI) for timely action as officials removed by the commission have been serving in key posts in Mamata Banerjee-led state government.
Dhankhar said, "He (Mannan) expressed concern that earlier action by the Election Commission of India against officials has turned out to be 'medal' for them as such officers were rewarded with plum postings by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."
"He (Mannan) questioned the political stance of Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) and many others in West Bengal Government," added Dhankhar.
The Governor said Mannan had advocated for the removal of retired 'Officer on Special Duty' appointees for allegedly being 'political' and ECI must take pre-emptive steps including 'suspension' to maintain the sanctity of election. According to Dhankar, the senior Congress leader also suggested keeping away civic volunteers from election duty.
West Bengal is due for Assembly polls in mid-2021.
