Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury attacks Kapil Sibal over introspection remark

india

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 13:16 IST

Attacking veteran Congress leader Kapil Sibal over his introspection remark, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, said that the former union minister was free to join a new party or form one instead of making such embarrassing remarks against the Congress.

“He (Sibal) is a senior Congress leader and has the accessibility and proximity to top leaders of the party. He can raise the issues with them instead of making such embarrassing remarks in public. He is free to form a new party or join one if he feels that the Congress is not the right place,” Chowdhury said.

Sibal, in a recent interview, had emphasised the need of introspection in the party. The party is on a decline, the former union minister said, in the aftermath of the Congress’ massive drubbing in the recently held Bihar assembly election.

“Earlier too, Sibal has spoken about this. He seems to be very concerned about the Congress and its need for introspection. But he was not seen campaigning for the party in the recent elections in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, or Gujarat,” said Chowdhury.

He added that mere talking will not achieve anything. Speaking without doing anything doesn’t mean introspection.

“If he had gone to Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, he could have proved that what he is saying is correct and that he strengthened the position of Congress. Speaking without doing anything doesn’t mean introspection,” Chowdhury added.

Chowdhury is not the only leader to have attacked Sibal. Earlier, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot had also lashed out at Sibal, saying the former union minister should not have spoken of the party’s internal issues in the media. He added that this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country.